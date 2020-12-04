jay simpson

I can’t lie. This is the best I’ve seen an Illinois men’s basketball team look in years.
Even after Wednesday night’s 82-69 loss to No. 2 Baylor in Indianapolis.
I believe this is the year they will make a deep run in the NCAA tournament — and at some point become the No. 1 team in the country.
Ayo Dosunmu is playing like a man amongst boys out there. Yes, he struggled shooting the ball at times against Baylor, but he still found other ways to contribute.
He has made big steps every year and now he’s looking like one of the best, if not the best player in college basketball. The game has slowed down so much for him, and it’s clear as day. At times the game can seem too easy for him, and he looks bored.
I was told from a long-time NBA vet that you know you’re ready for the league when college games become boring to you.
It’s obvious that Ayo and Kofi Cockburn are the muscle of the team, but the role players play just as big of a role.
Teams will key in on those two and force role players to make plays. Like Giorgi Bezhanishvili did on Wednesday night.
With the additions of freshmen guards Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo, along with the senior presence of Da’Monte Williams and Trent Frazier, I think they are very capable of doing so.
Like I’ve said before, I know I played at Purdue but I’m an Illini fan for life. It’s exciting to see these young guys bring that winning culture back to our town.
We’ve been missing it. When the basketball team is winning, the town has a different energy to it, and I love it.
I’m always going to cheer for the Illini unless they’re playing against Purdue, but that’s the only exception.
I wish both of them the best of luck and can’t wait to see how both seasons turnout.
