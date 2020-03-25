CHAMPAIGN — Highlight moments of Tevian Jones’ first two seasons at Illinois were fleeting and mostly confined to his freshman season.
Late January of 2019 was, for all intents and purposes, the breakout moment for the 6-foot-7, 205-pound guard. The then-freshman went off for a career-high 18 points in New York — drilling 4 of 9 three-pointers — as Illinois upset No. 13 Maryland 78-67 at Madison Square Garden. Four days later he put up 10 points on the road at Minnesota, albeit in an 86-75 loss to the Gophers.
Matching that production proved elusive during the rest of Jones’ time at Illinois and now becomes moot. Jones entered his name in the transfer portal Wednesday, making for two transfers in two days after fellow sophomore guard Alan Griffin did the same not even 24 hours earlier.
“I’ve chosen to continue my basketball career on another path,” Jones posted to Instagram. “I will not be returning to Illinois. I appreciate everything you guys, the (university) and coaches have done for me. Wish the guys nothing but success moving forward. Gonna miss y’all. All love.”
Jones arrived at Illinois as a top 100 recruit and part of a top 25 recruiting class, ranking second only to fellow four-star guard Ayo Dosunmu.
Expectations were heaped on Jones’ shoulders as exactly the type of athletic wing the Illini coaching staff coveted.
Jones’ highlight moments at Illinois proved fleeting, however, in part because of the time he missed on the court. The Chandler, Ariz., native served an eight-game suspension in the middle of his freshman season for what remains an undisclosed violation of team policy. He matched that in 2019-20, with an October suspension for a violation of team academic policies lasting through the first eight games of the season.
“He had some academic situations that we addressed, and he’s handled those,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said after Jones’ suspension was lifted. “There’s a lot more to being a part of this than just the basketball side. We forget about the student side. We hold guys accountable, and to his credit, he’s handled that very matter of factly and in a great way.”
That didn’t change Jones’ basketball situation, though, as he played sparingly upon his return this past season. While his sophomore suspension lasted just eight games, he drew 10 more DNPs, including the two early December Big Ten games after his return and five of the final six games of the regular season. That one game — March 5 at Ohio State — saw Jones play just 15 seconds.
Jones ultimately appeared in 13 games in the 2019-20 season, playing just 5.2 minutes per game and averaging 0.9 points and 0.8 rebounds. It was a sharp decrease even from his limited role as a freshman, where he appeared in 24 games, played 9.2 minutes per game and averaged 3.5 points and 1.4 rebounds.
Jones’ transfer on the heels of Griffin making the same move a day prior means seven players have transferred in Underwood’s first three seasons. That includes the majority of Illinois’ 2018 recruiting class, as Griffin and Jones joined Anthony Higgs and Samba Kane in leaving the program. Leron Black and Matic Vesel opting to pursue professional opportunities after the 2017-18 season puts the Illini’s roster turnover at nine in three seasons. And that’s with this year’s offseason roster churn just now spinning into gear.
Illinois was already perusing different options on the transfer market before Griffin and Jones entered the transfer portal. With a scholarship now open following Jones’ decision — and another possibly coming open depending on Dosunmu’s next step regarding a pro career — the Illini will have to be active on the market to fill their 2020-21 roster.
Per multiple reports, Illinois has reached out to a number of available players. Potential backcourt options include the likes of D.J. Carton (Ohio State), Champaign-born Jamarius Burton (Wichita State), Trey McGowens (Pittsburgh) and Jonah Antonio (UNLV). Only Antonio would currently be immediately eligible from that group as a graduate transfer. The Illini have also reportedly reached out to Wichita State center Morris Udeze, who they recruited out of Texas in the 2018 class before he chose the Shockers.
Illinois also has a pair of in-house candidates that could replace both Griffin and Jones. Sit-out transfers Austin Hutcherson and Jacob Grandison would have a leg up on any potential newcomers given they spent the past season immersed in the Illini program.