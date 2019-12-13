CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn is a large man.
That was well-known long before Wednesday night’s game against No. 5 Michigan, which the Illinois men’s basketball team won 71-62. Thanks in large part to, well, Cockburn.
But the 7-foot, 285-pound Illinois freshman center received almost as much attention for his celebration that sidelined referee Lewis Garrison than the 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots Cockburn delivered.
Celebrating a power finish at the rim and drawing a foul that put Illinois ahead 66-54 with 3 minutes, 13 seconds remaining, Cockburn unloaded an emphatic fist pump. In doing so, he inadvertently struck Garrison in the head with his forearm.
Garrison dropped to the floor immediately and then had to be helped off the court. Wednesday’s game finished with just Bo Boroski and Keith Kimble officiating. Garrison was cleared by doctors at State Farm Center, but still went to the emergency room at an area hospital as a precaution for further evaluation.
Big Ten assistant commissioner for communications Jason Yellin told The News-Gazette on Thursday afternoon that Garrison had been treated and released Wednesday night.
Yellin also said Garrison’s hope was to resume officiating as soon as this weekend. Garrison has officiated 19 Division I men’s games this season, including Illinois’ wins against Lindenwood and Nicholls State at State Farm Center earlier this season.
“I’m just a really emotional guy,” Cockburn said. “My team has been through a lot. We lost tough games. In that moment, we’re winning and we were up. It’s basically me being me — being passionate about the game.
“Unfortunately, I hit him. I went to see him after and told him I was really sorry about it. He wasn’t really mad at me, but I still felt like I needed to tell him, as a man, that I was sorry.”
Cockburn is already leaving his mark on college basketball a month into his Illinois career. Earlier this week, Cockburn picked up his third Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor and fourth total this season. In essence, Cockburn has been a dominant force in the first quarter of his freshman season for the Illini (7-3), averaging a team-best 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds heading into Saturday’s 5 p.m. tip against nonconference foe Old Dominion (3-7) at State Farm Center.
Entering Thursday night, Cockburn was one of seven players in a Power 6 conference averaging a double-double this season. Daniel Oturu of Minnesota (18.0 ppg, 11.0 rpg) is the only other Big Ten player to do so.
Consistent production against the likes of Hampton and The Citadel is one thing. Doing it again Wednesday night against the fifth-ranked Wolverines was another.
Bigger stage. Better opponent. Just as meaningful of a performance in compiling his sixth double-double of the season.
Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu gave Cockburn some advice when the freshman big man first arrived on campus this summer. Steadiness would be key.
So far, so good.
“He’s a big-time player,” Dosunmu said. “He just shows his greatness. I told him at the beginning of the year, ‘Don’t get too high, and don’t get too low. Always remember that.’ He knows he’s a great player, and he knows he can be better.”
The fab five
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn wasn’t necessarily in any National Freshman of the Year conversations when the 2019-20 season began. A little more than a quarter of the way through? The Illini big man has to be. Here are five other freshmen he’ll have to contend with for such an honor:
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
LaMelo Ball’s foot injury might help Edwards lay a stronger claim as the top prospect for the 2020 NBA draft. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound guard has certainly been playing like it. Edwards is averaring 20.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 37.5 percent from three-point range so far for Tom Crean’s Bulldogs, who are 6-2.
Cole Anthony, North Carolina
Anthony is being asked to do a lot for the Tar Heels this season. Maybe too much. The 6-3, 190-pound point guard and son of former NBA point guard Greg Anthony, Cole leads North Carolina averaging 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists, but he’s also turning it over nearly four times per game for the 17th-ranked Tar Heels.
Vernon Carey Jr., Duke
The Blue Devils’ big man is third nationally in PER at 37.1 — player efficiency rating, of course, a measure of a player’s per-minute performance with nearly a dozen data points used to calculate it. More traditionally, the 6-10, 270-pound center is averaging 18.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while shooting 59.8 percent.
Onyeka Okongwu, Southern Cal
Okongwu is basically a slightly smaller version of Carey. The Trojans’ 6-9, 245-pound forward is putting up 17.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game and shooting 61.1 percent for Andy Enfield’s program, which is 8-2. He’s also one of six players nationally and the only other freshman with a PER that tops 35.
Nico Mannion, Arizona
Apologies to Mannion’s fellow freshman Zeke Nnaji. He’s been equally as good for the No. 15 Wildcats. Mannion, though, ranks first among freshmen with 6.2 assists per game. The 6-3, 190-pound point guard is also averaging 15.1 points and two rebounds while putting up a shooting slash of 48/42/82.