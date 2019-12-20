CHAMPAIGN — Plan ahead, Illinois men’s basketball fans. Make sure you have all the snacks you’ll want for the first half before the games starts.
Early media timeouts are not the time to leave your seats. Not with the timeout entertainment of “Overrated or Underrated” videos nominally hosted by Giorgi Bezhanishvili playing on the videoboard hanging over center court at State Farm Center.
The video premise is simple. Bezhanishvili asks one of his teammates if a certain restaurant or TV show or streaming service or holiday is overrated or underrated. Chick-Fil-A and Popeye’s, by the way, will always get the “underrated nod” from the Illini sophomore forward.
Filming those videos, Bezhanishvili said, was unexpected. Not that they were sprung on him, but he admits he should have been listening a little closer when Kelsea Garthoff, the team’s director of creative media, was explaining his role.
“Kelsea told me, ‘Oh, you’re going to do some thing with overrated and underrated,’” Bezhanishvili said Thursday afternoon once Illinois practice ended and before the Illini depart Friday for the annual Braggin’ Rights game with Missouri in St. Louis. “I was like, ‘OK.’ I didn’t really listen to her. We just went there and we just started doing it. It was really random for me. We were just having fun, and that’s how it came out.”
How it came out is roughly 2 1 / 2 minutes of must-see timeout entertainment. The latest featured Bezhanishvili and junior guard Da’Monte Williams, whose first reaction was a laugh and big smile when asked about the filming process.
“We were in there for at least 20 or 30 minutes,” Williams said. “We just couldn’t stop playing around and laughing. That was big time for us.”
The extended edition of the Bezhanishvili-Williams edition of “Overrated or Underrated” might be on par with the Zack Snyder cut of “Justice League.” It sounds like plenty of footage was left on the cutting room floor.
“There were a lot of things, I think, that didn’t make it on film to be honest because I remember a couple,” Bezhanishvili said. “A couple of dances that didn’t make it out there. We were just having fun. With Monte, we were dancing a lot. A lot got cut out.”
Illinois coach Brad Underwood has other responsibilities during timeouts. He hasn’t seen the videos. Didn’t even realize that was part of the gameday experience until asked about them Thursday.
Now that he knows?
“Maybe I can get Orlando or Gent or Chin to run a timeout and I’ll take a gander up and maybe enjoy the game a little bit,” Underwood quipped, referencing assistant coaches Orlando Antigua, Stephen Gentry and Chin Coleman. “I can only imagine, if Giorgi’s behind it, the humor that is in them.”
The timeout videos offer another snapshot of Bezhanishvili beyond the basketball court. The Rustavi, Georgia, native has an outsized personality that’s always on display.
That makes Saturday’s Braggin’ Rights game — a noon start in St. Louis for Illinois against Missouri — an event tailor made for Bezhanishvili. An arena split 50-50 between the fan bases creating a legitimate buzz from the opening tip to the final horn.
“Oh yeah,” Bezhanishvili said. “I’m a huge energy believer. Obviously, I give a lot of energy, but also I feed off a lot. When I have home games, I feel more comfortable. I feed off people giving me a lot of positive energy and a lot of good energy. Obviously, (Braggin’ Rights) will be the same thing, but there is the other side who’s not really cheering for you.”
Bezhanishvili said last year’s Braggin’ Rights game — his first — was something he had to experience for himself after hearing about it from his teammates. He called it one of the best games of the year and that staying engaged and focused in what can be an electric environment is the challenge.
“It was crazy, but I adjusted to it,” Bezhanishvili said. “What I was thinking after the game is how huge college basketball is. People will come, divide the arena in two halves and come there and scream and go crazy.”
Bezhanishvili had 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists in last year’s 79-63 loss to Missouri. The Illini might have been on the wrong end of a late Tigers’ run, but the moment wasn’t too big for the then-freshman big man.
“Giorgi’s the one guy that I don’t ever have to worry about,” Underwood said. “He’s always going to be ready. He’s been in enough big games, whether it was the Michigan State game or Ohio State game last year. Take your pick. He’s a pretty intelligent guy, and I’m glad he’s on my side in these.”