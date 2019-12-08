COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Illinois men’s basketball team had already filed off the court at the Xfinity Center by the time the echoing chants of “MVP” drowned out the on-court postgame interview with Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr.
It would have been rubbing salt in a rather fresh wound had the Illini not already started making their way to the visiting locker room on Saturday evening.
Illinois had No. 3 Maryland on the ropes. Led for nearly the entire game and by as many as 15 points in the second half. A signature win — and serious upset — was within grasp.
Literally seconds away.
Then Cowan took control. The Terrapins’ senior point guard hit a 30-footer on a broken play to tie Saturday’s game with 19 seconds to play.
Then he forced Illinois guard Andres Feliz into a turnover with 2.1 seconds to play, drew a foul on Feliz, hit his first free throw and bricked the second on purpose to run out the clock on the Illini’s upset attempt for a 59-58 victory by the still unbeaten Terrapins.
“That one was hard,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Not going to lie. It was, as I would classify, just a good, hard-fought Big Ten basketball game. It wasn’t very pretty. I think both teams struggled offensively, but that’s what happens when you get two very good defensive teams.
“It came down to a little bit of luck on a broken play (for) a very good player who’s playing at an extremely high level. That’s what four-year seniors do that are very good players. Cowan throws one in from 30.”
Cowan and the Terrapins made enough plays down the stretch to whittle their deficit to nothing and then take just their second lead of the game on Cowan’s go-ahead free throw. Illinois (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten) didn’t make a shot from the field in the final 5:05 and scored just 19 second-half points after a strong start against the Terrapins (10-0, 1-0).
“Great defense,” Underwood said was the difference. “That’s it. Hard-fought game. It’s a grind-it-out game. Not everybody’s going to look pretty every single night.”
Facing the No. 3 team on the road in front of a crowd of 16,690 spectators who worked themselves into a fever pitch during the final few minutes, Illinois knew closing out Maryland was going to pose a challenge. A challenge they did not finish.
“You’re not going to able to just come and run your plays freely,” sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said. “I feel like we got the looks we wanted, but we just missed them. We knew they were going to make a run. That’s what teams do. Good teams at home always make a run no matter how much you have them down. … A miracle. A Christmas miracle they got.”
While the Illini didn’t witness the totality of Maryland’s celebration, that didn’t alleviate the emotions after Saturday’s loss. Illinois knew what it almost pulled off. Almost being the operative word. Instead of opening Big Ten play with what would have been one of the bigger upsets in program history — Illinois hasn’t beaten a top-five ranked team on the road since Nick Anderson’s desperation three-pointer at the buzzer stunned No. 3 Indiana on March 5, 1989 — the Illini fell frustratingly short.
“It’s tough,” Dosunmu said. “I’d give you the politically correct answer and say it was a good fight, but deep down — me being a competitor — having the No. 3 team down in the country, one rebound away, one stop away from winning that first Big Ten game, it hurts.
“It does hurt. Basketball, the great thing about it is you get another chance to do it soon. You just try to get over it. That’s all I can do.”
Illinois will get another crack at a ranked team to wrap up the December portion of the Big Ten schedule. The Illini host No. 4 Michigan (8-1, 1-0) at 8 p.m. Wednesday at State Farm Center. The Wolverines might not be ranked quite that high come next week, but they’ll still provide Illinois with another upset attempt.
“It’s great,” Dosunmu said. “We’ve got another chance to do it at home, try to beat No. 4 and try to make up for this one.”
“Who wouldn’t want to be tested back-to-back?” junior guard Da’Monte Williams added. “Not even back-to-back. Every game. That just shows what type of team you are.”
Illinois proved some of that Saturday against third-ranked Maryland. The Illini left their slow starts behind in Champaign, jumping on the Terrapins early and leading 39-25 at halftime. It was a complete 180 from the disastrous first half that contributed to Monday’s 81-79 loss to Miami in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
The end result might have been the same — another loss to a high-major opponent — but Underwood left the Xfinity Center feeling positive about where his team stands a quarter of the way through the 2019-20 season.
“It would have been nice to walk out of here with a win,” Underwood said. “Unfortunately, we’ve got a tough flight home. I like exactly where we’re at. I think the progression was there. I think our guys have something they can believe in.
“I thought we handled the moment. Our togetherness — our connectivity — was excellent. It was just a night that instead of the score being 100-90 it was 59-58. It was an ugly game, and I could not be prouder of my guys. There’s a lot of tears in there. There was a lot of hurt, and that makes me feel good. I know we’re on the right page.”