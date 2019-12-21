LIVE! Braggin' Rights
Missouri got back on track after its brutal home loss to Charleston Southern (yes, that's a Division I team) with victories at Temple and back home in Columbia against Southern Illinois.
The Tigers won those two games with former Illinois guard Mark Smith scoring just seven points against Temple and then hitting 7 of 9 three-pointers and scoring 23 points against SIU.
Smith, Missouri's leading scorer at 12.9 points per game, is shooting 40.9 percent from beyond the arc. That's something Illinois coach Brad Underwood said his team would have to account for and, in an ideal world, take away.
"Mizzou is playing their best basketball," Underwood said. "Cuonzo (Martin) is doing a great job. This is a veteran team. Most everybody knows the cast of characters they’re going to put out there. They’ve got a lot of pieces with a lot of experience."
A few pregame observations from my courtside seat ...
Almost time for #BragginRights 🔒#Illini 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/s2JFI1HuNm— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 21, 2019
— Former Illinois guard turned Missouri scoring leader Mark Smith seems pumped for this game. Very vocal during warmups.
— Illini football coach Lovie Smith is here along with tight ends coach/top St. Louis recruiter Cory Patterson. Patterson is wearing an orange No. 11 Illinois jersey.
— Illinois men's golf coach Mike Small, who travels pretty often for basketball (I saw him in Tuscon) is also here. #GolfSchool
— It's a color rush matchup today. Illinois in orange (new alternates, not throwbacks) and Missouri in gold.
— The Illini are a three-point favorite.
— Based on early returns, Illinois will also have the advantage when it comes to fans in the building. Pretty fair amount of orange-clad folks on what's nominally the Missouri side.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood has a fairly high opinion of Braggin' Rights as a rivalry game. I'll just let him tell you ...
"We get ready for what is, in my opinion, one of the great rivalries in all of sport," Underwood said. "In any sport. It’s fun. It’s unique. I love being a part of this game. It’s in a city that loves its basketball.
"I watched it on TV. You always had an appreciation for both programs. Growing up in Big Eight country, I was very familiar with Missouri and Norm Stewart and the history that program has had. Yet, Illinois has been right there every step of the way. When you put two elite programs together, there’s going to be some passion and excitement. I think it continues to grow from our end. I don’t know what Missouri fans think. It’s nice when I get a phone call and a guy tells me he’s never missed one of these."
Brad Underwood will contend today's Braggin' Rights game against Missouri is just another game on the schedule. The result doesn't define the rest of the season. He's right. It's one game in late December with essentially two-thirds of the season to play in arguably more important Big Ten action.
Here's the thing. Braggin' Rights — even in its currently depressed state — still means a little bit more. Especially to the respective fan bases that will split the Enterprise Center down the middle.
Half orange and blue chanting "I-L-L, I-N-I." Half black and gold chanting "M-I-Z, Z-O-U." It's not a typical late December game.
Missouri is the current trophy holder after last year's 16-point victory where Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett (maybe you've heard of them?) helped the Tigers snap Illinois' five-game winning streak.
Trent Frazier was electric for Illinois — again — in Braggin' Rights last December. The 6-foot-2 lefty guard dropped 28 points on Missouri. Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Aaron Jordan had 10 points apiece. It just wasn't enough. Especially with Ayo Dosunmu a non-factor with just two points.
Illinois will need Dosunmu to shake off his Braggin' Rights debut rust today against Missouri. Then get its typical balanced production its had this season. A 28-point outburst from Frazier is less likely given how the Illini have operated offensively. Five different players in double figures? Perhaps led by Kofi Cockburn winning his matchup against Tilmon? That's much more probable.
