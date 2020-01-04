Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY breaks down where the Illini stack up among the worst three-point shooting teams in the country after another rough showing from beyond the arc Thursday night at Michigan State.
WHERE THEY STAND
Illinois is tied for 313th nationally, shooting 29.5 percent from three-point range so far this season. That includes an 11-of-25 showing against Lindenwood, which isn’t included in some metrics because the Lions are a non-Division I opponent. Take out those 11 makes, and Illinois drops to 331st in the country. Should the Illini’s percentage stand the rest of the season, it would be the worst since the 1987-88 team shot 27.9 percent.
SOME INTERESTING COMPANY
Per the official NCAA stats, which include games against non-Division I teams, nine other high-major teams are shooting as poorly — or worse — from beyond the arc as Illinois this season. That group includes another Big Ten team in Rutgers (29.5 percent), a pair of top-25 teams in Kentucky (29.3 percent) and Virginia (27.5 percent) and the worst three-point shooting team in the country in Texas A&M (23.5 percent).
(DON’T) SHOOT YOUR SHOT?
Not only are the Illini making a low percentage of their three-pointers, they’re also attempting fewer than ever in the Brad Underwood era. Illinois attempted 22 and 23 three-pointers per game, respectively, in Underwood’s first two seasons and is down to 18 attempts per game in 2019-20. The Illini have also made double digit three-pointers in a game just twice this season after totaling 17 such instances the previous two years.