Beat writer Scott Richey captured the thoughts of Illinois seniors Andres Feliz, Kipper Nichols, Samson Oladimeji and Tyler Underwood as they prepared for their final home game Sunday night at State Farm Center, with the 23rd-ranked Illini taking on No. 18 Iowa at 6 p.m. in Champaign. Our Illinois men’s basketball reporter had each of them explain, in their own words, what their basketball journey as an Illini has meant to them. Up next: Kipper Nichols.
Kipper Nichols doesn’t have any competition on the Illinois roster for longest-tenured Illini. He can only be challenged by assistant to the head coach Jamall Walker, athletic trainer Paul Schmidt and strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher (by just three months). Nichols is the “old guy” now, inheriting that mantle from Aaron Jordan.
With the babies in here, man? I never feel old. I don’t feel old at all. Well, somedays they make me feel old, but it’s been great getting to connect with these younger guys and share some insight or give them some perspective whenever I see them going through some things that we’ve all had to go through.
Sunday will definitely be emotional knowing it will be my last time playing here at State Farm Center. It’s crazy. I got here when this place was being (renovated). When I got here, those guys were playing in Springfield. Just to see the evolution of this place and our success as a team and what it’s brought to this venue has been special.
It’s crazy to think about. I’ve been talking to some of my older teammates more recently here just about old stuff that went on and rehashing a whole bunch of memories. I think this place is very special because of the people in it. I’ve said that time and time again. I think that’s what’s most important. I think that’s what has made it so joyful of a ride.
Nichols’ role has changed more than any other player in his time at Illinois. Eligible in December 2016 after transferring from Tulane (without ever playing for the Green Wave), the 6-foot-6 forward played a nominal reserve role that season, was a double-digit scorer as a redshirt sophomore in Brad Underwood’s first year as coach, went through serious struggles last season and is now settled into his role as first forward off the bench for the 20-10 Illini.
It’s been a lot of ups and downs here. As far as my role goes, I’ve always been willing to do whatever the coaches ask of me — just like any other of the one through 16 guys on the team. That allows us to be most effective.
It means a lot just knowing I’ve been through the process thus far. Like I said, a lot of ups and downs. It’s very liberating knowing that I can stand here at the end of the season in contention with the top teams in the country and the conference, which I think is the best in the country this year.
Nichols expects Senior Night to be emotional. For him and for his family. His mom, grandmother and several of his extended family will be in Champaign to celebrate his career. And celebrate how much he’s grown in his time at Illinois beyond basketball.
This is a period of time when you learn a lot about yourself. Life is constant evolution, but this point in time of particular is very insightful. You’ve got to be real introspective to grow as a person, and I think these guys have all helped me to do that — from the players to the staff. I think I learned a lot about myself for sure.