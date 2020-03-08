Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois Kipper Nichols (2) looks at Michigan's center Jon Teske (15) as he brings down a rebound in a NCAA men's basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois Kipper Nichols (2) looks at Michigan's center Jon Teske (15) as he brings down a rebound in a NCAA men's basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.