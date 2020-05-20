CHAMPAIGN — No one knows what the total effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on college athletics will be.
Not now anyway, with so much uncertainty still surrounding even when college sports might return.
The economic impact, though? That’s been made more than clear in the now 10 weeks of the pandemic, with recent steps taken by smaller Division I programs shaping that narrative even further.
Non-revenue sports are on the chopping block.
Central Michigan became the latest school to cut a sport when it eliminated men’s track and field on Tuesday. That follows in the footsteps of universities like Old Dominion (wrestling), Bowling Green (baseball), Akron (men’s cross country and both men’s and women’s golf) and even Cincinnati (men’s soccer).
Basketball isn’t at risk. It sits right behind football when it comes to revenue generators among college athletics.
That doesn’t mean basketball won’t be changed.
Cost-cutting measures could include both how and where they travel. Nonconference scheduling could become both more regionalized and more difficult to accomplish.
“The model is going to change a lot here in the foreseeable future with guarantees and with regional scheduling,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.
The Illini, at least for the upcoming 2020-21 season, don’t have as much to worry about when it comes to finalizing their schedule.
Most of next season’s slate of games has already been decided. Illinois has its regular Braggin’ Rights showdown with Missouri in St. Louis, a return game with Arizona from last year’s trip to Tucson, the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and, while it hasn’t been officially announced, another Gavitt Games matchup against a Big East team, according to Underwood.
All told, between the single game nonconference matchups, four games in the Emerald Coast Classic — two on the Illinois campus and two in Florida — and a 20-game Big Ten schedule, Illinois might have to fill just three more spots on its 2020-21 schedule.
“You start throwing in those games, and you don’t have a lot to get,” Underwood said. “(Director of operations Joey Biggs) is pretty fortunate.”
Illinois, again at least for this coming season, is only tangentially tied to what Underwood said will likely become the biggest scheduling challenge given the financial restraints the majority of Division I athletic departments will face in the wake of the pandemic. Low- and mid-major basketball programs will be directed to schedule more and more guarantee games that will direct additional money into athletic department coffers.
Underwood said he’s discussed that issue with Austin Peay coach Matt Figger, a friend and former colleague from his time as an assistant and associate head coach at Kansas State and South Carolina.
Figger just finished his third season in Clarksville, Tenn., with the Governors going 21-12 and winding up one game behind co-Ohio Valley Conference champions Belmont and Murray State.
Figger’s top two players — Terry Taylor and Jordyn Adams — both declared for the NBA draft, but neither are projected to be picked and could return to Austin Peay.
“He’s got a really good team coming back,” Underwood said. “He needs six games, and he now has to have so many of them be guarantee games. He’s got a really good team, and nobody will play him. I sympathize with that. I went through that when I was the coach at Stephen F. Austin. Nobody would play you. We probably have it better than most (at Illinois).”