Beat writer Scott Richey captured the thoughts of Illinois seniors Andres Feliz, Kipper Nichols, Samson Oladimeji and Tyler Underwood as they prepared for their final home game Sunday night at State Farm Center, with the 23rd-ranked Illini taking on No. 18 Iowa at 6 p.m. in Champaign. Our Illinois men’s basketball reporter had each of them explain, in their own words, what their basketball journey as an Illini has meant to them. Up next: Andres Feliz.
Feliz arrived in Champaign from Northwest Florida State in the summer of 2018. It was the next step in his long journey from the to Florida for his final two years of high school and a two-year JUCO stop after initially committing to now Illini assistant coach Orlando Antigua at South Florida.
When I first came from the Dominican Republic to my junior year in high school, it took me away from my family. That’s when I started becoming a better man. Standing on my own. On the basketball side, it’s a different experience. Internationally, we played FIBA rules. Coming to the U.S. gave me a different look.
It’s been great. It’s been hard, but if it comes easy it can go easy. If you have to work for it, it makes you appreciate it more.
When I first got the call from Coach (Brad) Underwood, I was surprised. I called my mom and was like, ‘I got an offer from the University of Illinois.’ I started looking up everything and found out how great academically this school is. I was explaining to my mom how it is. When she came on the visit with me, she was impressed with how good the school is. The only thing that she don’t like is the weather. It’s too cold.
Feliz’s mom, Teresa Sarita, and his dad, Rodolfo Feliz, are in town this weekend for Illinois’ final home game. It will be Feliz’s 64th in an Illini jersey with at least one more in the Big Ten tournament and one in the NCAA tournament still remaining.
Part of the credit for Illinois finishing its season in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013 goes to Feliz. He’s been a crucial piece of Underwood’s rebuild and is averaging career highs in scoring, rebounds and assists this season as the Illini have bounced back from a 12-21 record last season.
Trying to bring Illinois basketball back was a journey. It takes a process — you go through the highs and lows — but you always fight to get to the place we belong. I think we have a great program and now the coaches are signed for more years and I think the school is going to be in great shape. We’re going to be remembered for bringing Illinois basketball back.
We had that feeling and we believed in each other. We knew we could be the kind of team to bring Illinois basketball back. It feels great. This program is capable of that and more.
Illinois’ path to success wasn’t easy. The same is true for Feliz. He arrived in the United States speaking very little English. His life has changed — dramatically — and done so beyond the basketball court.
He got married to longtime girlfriend, Lisa Wygal, last spring and he will graduate in May. That his time in Champaign is nearing its end date is difficult for Feliz to fathom.
Coming from another country and another culture it’s hard when you come to the states not knowing any English. To the point that now that I’m able to talk and have a conversation with a lot of people, I think that’s great for me.
I’m getting ready to get an amazing degree in sociology. I say I want to appreciate basketball, but I also want to appreciate the time that I have put into my school work. I really appreciate that I had the opportunity to come to this university. Getting a degree from this university means a lot to me and my family.
It’s been a great experience being here — meeting these people. I’m just happy that I got the opportunity to come to this university. That’s why I really say that I appreciate every moment that I’ve been here. Not a lot of people get this opportunity like I did.