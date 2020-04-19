Adam Miller makes regular trips from Chicago to Peoria to see family and friends in the city where he grew up and started his basketball career. He turned into a top prospect and state champion at Morgan Park, but he hasn’t forgotten where he came from, his roots.

Miller regained five-star status during his senior season at Morgan Park. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 27.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.3 steals in positioning the Mustangs for a run at another Class 3A state title before the 2019-20 season was shut down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The future Illinois guard earned his way to 2020 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year honors. He’s the first Chicago area winner since Jalen Brunson in 2015, snapping a four-year downstate streak between E.J. Liddell (twice), Mark Smith and Jordan Goodwin.

Of course, Miller can claim downstate, too. Peoria is in his blood. Peoria helped mold him into the player he is today. And it’s why during his trips from Chicago, he’s made time the past several years for his Ace Wolf Basketball Camp, the fourth annual of which happened this January at Christ Lutheran School.

“He had a lot of success there, and he had a great admiration for the staff and the faculty at Christ Lutheran,” said former Peoria Manual coach Derrick Booth, who coached Miller as a freshman. “He appreciates where he came from, and he already wants to give back. He always talked a lot about that — not only giving back to his community and alma mater, but his grandparents and his mom. He has a lot of appreciation for those who kind of helped him pave the way in basketball or just in life or basic needs or education.”

Nick Irvin calls his standout guard “unique” and a “high character kid.” The Morgan Park coach stressed it’s not typical for high school athletes to put on a camp for younger kids or write letters to foundations seeking donations for charitable causes. Miller has also regularly participated in a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway program.

“That’s what makes him different,” Irvin said. “We talk about everything. We don’t talk about basketball all the time. I told him, ‘People don’t love arrogant people. You’ve got to always be humble playing this game because one day that ball’s going to stop.’ The same person you turned your nose up on might be the one that’s a CEO, CFO and you’re going to need them to get a job.

“I always teach him and always tell him character is what it’s all about. Your character has got to be good. You’ve got to be humble in this game, and that’s exactly what he’s been.”

David Williams isn’t surprised by Miller’s giving nature. The former Manual assistant and longtime basketball trainer began working with Miller in junior high. Even then he could tell Miller was more than just a basketball player.

“He’s another kid that’s been raised the right way,” Williams said, also referencing former Manual standout turned Illinois guard Da’Monte Williams. “These kids aren’t selfish kids at all. They’re the most humble kids that you could ever be around. When you get to know them on a one-on-one basis you’re like, ‘Wow, that’s not what I expected.’ Even in the small town I live in, they’re like, ‘I can’t believe how sensible he is. He’s a nice kid and will sign anything for you.’”

Miller’s annual camp is notable. So is his willingness to take time for photos and autographs for kids. A small gesture, sure, but a meaningful one.

“That makes a lot of difference,” Irvin said. “He was that kid wanting to take pictures with people. They did it with him.”

“It makes all the difference in the world,” Booth added. “It’s one thing to dream about a Michael Jordan or LeBron James — individuals you see on TV. When you see a superstar rising right before your eyes that comes from the neighborhood you’re growing up in and went to the same schools that you’re attending as a young kid, it helps them to make dreams become a reality.

“They don’t only see his talent, but they see the work ethic that he puts in, which I think is more important. He just didn’t wake up and become one of the top players in America. He’s definitely put in the work, and no one can say different.”

★ ★ ★

Miller ranks as high as No. 29 nationally by ESPN in the Class of 2020. Rivals has him as the No. 30 player in the class, and 247Sports puts him at No. 48.

The abrupt end to the 2019-20 season didn’t afford Miller the opportunity to improve his standing more by the time the final senior rankings are released. But he was playing at a high level at the end of the year, with Morgan Park scheduled for a sectional championship showdown against Kankakee on March 13, the day the season was initially postponed and then ultimately shut down.

The Mustangs were motivated, too, after last year’s sectional title game loss to Bogan.

“It wasn’t a doubt in my mind we weren’t going to win state,” Irvin said. “I just knew we were going to put our name on that trophy. I knew we were going to bring it back home to where it belongs.

“He was playing at a high level. He turned it up to another notch — a notch where it needed to be. Him, Marcus (Watson) and Brandon Weston, they came together and said, ‘We’re going to win it all.’ They were on a mission to do that.”

Miller’s production during his senior season was on par with what he did as a junior. His biggest growth, Irvin said, was as a leader. Irvin challenged Miller before the season to take on that role like former Morgan Park guards Ayo Dosunmu, Charlie Moore and Billy Garrett did.

“He was like, ‘Coach, what do I need to do for us to win?’” Irvin said. “I said the first thing you have to do is lead. You’ve got to take on that leadership role of carrying the team and doing everything you have to do for a team to win besides scoring.”

That shift in mindset wasn’t too difficult for Miller. He’d always led more by example, so the change that needed to happen was being more vocal on the court.

“It wasn’t hard for him to do it, but he just had to do it,” Irvin said. “He talked a little bit, but I needed him to talk more and take on a responsibility of carrying the team, which he can do. I just had to sit him down and break it down to him. I won four state championships because my guards were vocal.

“They led. Ayo closed people down the stretch. That’s what he did. Charlie Moore closed people down the stretch. He could do that, but it takes a lot. It takes trust with him. A coach really has to trust him, and I trust him a lot.”

Miller’s leadership extended off the court as well during his senior year. He made sure his teammates were where they needed to be, when they needed to be there. If Irvin called a practice or for study tables, Miller made sure his teammates showed up. If he saw his teammate acting up at school, he stepped in.

“He was a coach off the floor for me as well as on the floor,” Irvin said. “He got into people and let them know what we were trying to do. We were trying to win. What happens off the court affects stuff on the court, so we don’t want that.

“I always talked to him about basketball gods. I said the basketball gods will come back and get you if you don’t do things the right way on the court and off the court. He took that to heart, and he was leading by example and also leading vocally.”

Miller had good role models in leadership and not just at Morgan Park. His freshman season at Manual put him alongside a trio of senior leaders in Da’Monte Williams, Romon Douglas-Watkins and A.J. Youngman.

“I think it was a great situation for him, and he definitely had an appreciation for it,” Booth said. “He realized the talent those three individuals were and we were as a team. He wanted to come in and see, for one, how he could contribute. But I think the biggest piece for him as a freshman that was surprising for me — because he was a great talent — he also wanted to see what he could learn. He was like a sponge trying to soak up anything he could, even as an incoming freshman.”

Booth isn’t surprised, then, that Miller has developed into not only one of the top players in the state, but also in the country. It was the expected evolution.

“He didn’t disappoint,” Booth said. “I also don’t think he surprised anyone that he evolved into a top national player because not only was he a talent himself, but one of the things he did was put in the work. He had a great work ethic even before he arrived at Manual doing a lot of shooting drills and dribbling drills and individual work. He did a lot of that on his own time. When you see the talent that Adam had as a freshman and the work ethic, when you put those two together in a formula, you’re going to get a great player on the other end.”

★ ★ ★

Illinois will be the next to reap the benefits of the work Miller has put into his game.

Miller committed to the Illini in November, joining a 2020 class that also features four-star point guard Andre Curbelo and three-star forward Coleman Hawkins.

The regular signing period opened Wednesday, and Miller could sign any time between now and Aug. 1.

What Miller does on the court — particularly his shooting ability — could be exactly what Illinois needs in the 2020-21 season. The Illini had a down season production-wise in three-point shooting, with since-transferred guard Alan Griffin the only player to shoot better than 40 percent from beyond the arc.

“I think that’s what his biggest value is coming to Illinois next year — his ability to stretch the floor and make shots at a high rate,” said City/Suburban Hoops Report’s Joe Henricksen, who has covered basketball in Illinois for decades.

“He’s a terrific shooter with unlimited range,” Henricksen continued. “He has size to get his shot off and he’s a confident player. I think that in itself will be the one area he’ll be immediately able to help Illinois. His shooting percentages, whether it be on the Nike EYBL circuit or with his high school team, probably don’t necessarily say pure, true shooter. But with so many defenses tagging him and gimmick defenses, shot selection will be better in college, which will translate to a higher percentage.”

Henricksen can see a reversion to an older version of Miller once he arrives at Illinois. One that taps into his abilities as a combo guard, able to facilitate offense as well as provide it.

“He was a very good passer early in his career and could see the floor and had natural passing instincts,” Henricksen said. “I think that went away a little bit during his junior and senior year partly because he was forced to score the ball a lot. You see that value in him being able to play both guard spots at a highly effective rate. He has to make people better around him.”

Irvin said he’s stressed patience with Miller for his freshman season at Illinois, and that he’s been honest in there will be bumps in the road. Miller should expect to have to make the same adjustments that all freshmen have to with the college game.

“I’ve said just be patient — be patient and understand what Coach Underwood wants from you and what all the coaches want from you,” Irvin said. “Just keep being a student of the game. Everything isn’t going to go right and according to plan right off the bat. You’ve just got to work your way through things.

“I don’t tell him, ‘You’re supposed to go in there and be all world.’ Nah, you’ve got to go in there and be humble, understand what they want from you and go from there. There might be times you get four points. There might be times you get 20 points. It’s how you make adjustments when the time comes.”

