CHAMPAIGN — Early entrants in the 2020 NBA draft got a bit of a reprieve Wednesday when the NCAA announced it would push back its June 3 deadline for deciding to stay in the draft or return to college basketball.

That didn’t clear up all the certainties, however. The timing of the pre-draft process — and what it could actually be — means early entrants still currently have an incomplete picture for what their immediate basketball could be.

Even with the June 3 deadline extended indefinitely at the moment, the pre-draft process and the draft itself is still in limbo given the NBA’s now two-month shutdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A delayed draft creates even more uncertainty for early entrants, including Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn

Jeremy Woo, who covers the NBA and the NBA draft for Sports Illustrated, said his best guess for this year’s draft is that it would be held in August or September. The draft is currently slated to take place June 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The draft lottery and combine have already been postponed from their initial dates of May 19 and May 21-24, respectively.

“The feeling I’ve had on this has been they can’t really change the order of operations too much,” Woo said about his thinking on the draft moved to late summer or early fall. “As long as the NBA is waiting or at least holding out for the possibility of there being a playoffs, they won’t officially postpone or reschedule anything. That part of the calendar won’t be set until after we know when the games are going to be or if there are going to be games. I think the NBA plans, regardless, to start up in December for next season. That’s sort of the feeling. The order of those things sort of lines up.”

Draft uncertainty isn’t just a matter of timing for Illinois’ pair of early entrants. Dosunmu has been projected in some mock drafts as a late second-round selection and going undrafted in others. The 6-foot-5 guard took care of some of his “unfinished business” returning to the Illini for his sophomore season, but even All-Big Ten honors, improved scoring and a slew of game-winners apparently didn’t give his draft stock much of an immediate boost.

“With Ayo, I think it’s possible that he gets picked in the second round,” Woo said. “I don’t know for sure if he gets drafted. You get varying opinions. I know there are people who like him, but he’s sort of in the second round mix there. It’s a little hard to know right now with the pre-draft process. So much of it has taken place behind closed doors.”

Cockburn’s potential draft status is even more tenuous. While one anonymous NBA executive told Stadium’s Jeff Goodman that Cockburn “may get drafted,” the 7-foot, 290-pound reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year is absent from the prominent mock drafts.

“With Kofi, obviously he’s a type of player who 10 or 20 years ago would have been a lot more interesting just because of his size and the way he can play physically on the inside,” Woo said. “With the way demands have sort of changed for centers, he’s in a tough place, too. I don’t know if he would get drafted. He’s in a position where he would benefit from coming back more so than Ayo. They’re both kind of in that gray area right now.”

Dosunmu and Cockburn aren’t the only early entrants with uncertain draft prospects. A total of 163 underclassmen declared as early entrants. International draft prospects account for 42 more, combining for more than 200 players (not including college seniors) for 60 draft spots.

“A lot of these guys are going to go back,” Woo said, further emphasizing that likely more than half of the underclassmen would return to college basketball.

“I do think with nobody able to go work out at the moment and everything is interviews, my guess is, there would be more people going back,” Woo continued. “You get the feedback and know what you have to work on. If you’re not going to get picked now, there’s another layer of uncertainty. It puts a lot of emphasis on getting players to good situations. There might be a lot of guys who would be better off just going back.”

Take your pick

Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn are two of the more than 200 players eligible for the 2020 NBA draft. The competition, then, is stiff at their respective positions:

Top point guards

LaMelo Ball, 6-7, 190, Illawarra

The youngest Ball brother eschewed college basketball for part of a season in Australia and averaged 17 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

Killian Hayes, 6-5, 187, Ratiopharm Ulm

First of two French point guards projected in the lottery put up 11.6 points and 5.4 assists per game playing in German Bundesliga.

Tyrese Haliburton, 6-5, 175, Iowa State

A fractured left wrist cut Haliburton’s season short after 22 games, but he still averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

RJ Hampton, 6-5, 188, NZ Breakers

Like Ball, Hampton spent the 2019-20 season playing in Australia’s NBL and put up 8.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Cole Anthony, 6-3, 184, North Carolina

Anthony missed 11 games with a knee injury and averaged 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and four assists in the worst UNC season since 2001-02.

Top centers

James Wiseman, 7-1, 237, Memphis

Wiseman’s run at Memphis lasted just three games between an NCAA-mandated suspension and him leaving the team in December.

Onyeka Okongwu, 6-9, 245, USC

Okongwu performed up to his five-star status, averaging 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks as a freshman for the Trojans.

Vernon Carey Jr., 6-10, 265, Duke

Carey earned Second Team All-American honors as a freshman after putting up 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds in just 24.9 minutes per game.

Daniel Oturu, 6-10, 240, Minnesota

A breakout sophomore season propelled Oturu into the draft after he averaged 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Gophers.

Zeke Nnaji, 6-11, 240, Arizona

The one-time Illinois recruiting target put up 16.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game as a freshman at Arizona.