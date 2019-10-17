CHAMPAIGN — Jacob Grandison made the conscious decision that the 2019-20 season would be game-free when he opted to transfer from Holy Cross to Illinois this summer.
Sit one, play two with the Illini ultimately wasn’t a difficult choice.
It’s not like this season would be Grandison’s first not playing. If new Illinois teammate and fellow transfer Austin Hutcherson had an unusual path to the Big Ten coming from Division III Wesleyan University (Conn.), Grandison doubled down with one featuring even more twists and turns.
Grandison played just two years of basketball at Berkeley (Calif.) High School. It was pre-growth spurt, and neither season saw him make the varsity team. He didn’t play as a junior or senior what he called “certain circumstances out of my control.” Then came a prep year at Phillips Exeter Academy (N.H.) that didn’t yield a scholarship offer until three days following the season.
Holy Cross was that lone offer. Grandison emerged as a go-to player for the Crusaders in his two seasons, but staying at the small Jesuit school in Worcester, Mass., would have necessitated adjusting to a new coach after Bill Carmody retired.
“I didn’t know what was going to happen to be honest, but I’ve never given up on myself,” Grandison said about his winding journey to Illinois. “I have full confidence in myself that eventually everything will work out. It has so far.
“(Another season without playing) doesn’t scare me at all. I kind of see it as a double offseason to get even better. When I sat out in high school was when I made my biggest jump in terms of my skill level. There’s no reason this won’t do the same thing.”
Grandison considers his two seasons not playing high school basketball as a positive. It narrowed his focus. Sharpened his work ethic.
“Now that I think about it, that has probably made me the player I am today,” the 6-foot-6. 200-pound forward said. “Basically my work ethic is what has gotten me here. I don’t want anything to be handed to me. I’ve had the most unorthodox route to come to a Big Ten school I would say. Having nothing handed to you and getting out in the mud and just grinding all the time has definitely shaped who I am and shaped the player I am.”
Instead of playing as a junior and senior at Berkeley, Grandison worked instead with trainer Chris Garlington, who runs Overtime Sports Academy in nearby Emeryville, Calif. The schedule was intense.
Grandison would work with Garlington from 5-7 a.m. at the YMCA, go to class most of the day, head back to the Y for another workout after school and then stop at the University of California rec center to play open gym, where he’d occasionally match up with some of the Golden Bears’ players. A lift or another workout would sometimes follow. That was Grandison’s schedule at minimum three days a week.
Grandison smiled when discussing Garlington. His trainer certainly didn’t take it easy on him.
“It’s all out of love, though,” Grandison said. “One of his things is every minute you’re late, you have to run a mile. You learn to be punctual. You’ve got to be on time. He’s put me through the wringer — we’ve had our ups and downs — but it’s all out of love. He’s family now. That’s my guy.”
Not that Grandison didn’t get in a lot of running.
“This one time I actually got set up,” he said, smiling. “I wasn’t ‘feeling good.’ I was just tired, and my brother is on the same regimen as I am. My dad went and dropped him off, came back and my trainer told my dad he had to bring me. I came like 40 minutes late.
“I think I got set up. I had to run 40 miles before I touched a basketball. It took a couple days. I’ve got a killer mile time.”
Grandison will be back on the workout plan this season at Illinois. He’ll participate in every practice of course, but gameday at home means a workout instead. Road trips mean Grandison and Hutcherson will have to keep each other company — probably at Ubben Basketball Complex — since they can’t travel with the team.
“It’s definitely helpful having a guy who’s going through the same situation,” Grandison said. “We were working out with (assistant coach Stephen Gentry), and he said that the best way that we can handle it is do a lot of things together since we’re in the same situation. We’ve been doing a lot of workouts together, hanging out and getting to know each other better and just building our chemistry.”
If the grind of practicing and not playing gets to be too much, Grandison and Hutcherson can lean on each other. That started even before official practices got underway this month.
“If one of us is down, the other can pick him up,” Hutcherson said. “When I committed I was the first one, so I was a little hesitant just because I would be doing it by myself. Jacob being here, we go through it together. We’ve worked out together pretty much every day. We’re going to be going through it together, so it will definitely make it a lot easier and more fun.”