CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood has been notably reticent to heap expectations on young players and draw comparisons to others in the game.

The Mark Smith-to-Jason Kidd comparison from 2017 Big Ten media day lingered.

Underwood didn’t follow that path with Kofi Cockburn before this season started. The Illinois coach didn’t want to put a limit on what his 7-foot freshman center might accomplish.

Wednesday afternoon turned out to be a bit of a departure. Able to talk openly about Andre Curbelo for the first time after the Class of 2020 four-star guard officially signed his National Letter of Intent, Underwood dropped a Steve Nash comparison 90 seconds into discussing his newest player.

Followed it up with a Trae Young comparison for good measure.

“It’s unfair because he’s a high school kid, but I’ve compared him to Steve Nash in terms of his abilities in ball screens, his abilities to make his teammates better,” Underwood said about Curbelo. “He has the ability to raise the level of everybody he’s on the court with. ... You have a tendency in this business to try to compare guys, and Steve Nash is the guy that came up for me. Just watching him play and the way he can handle it and share it and pass it, they’re almost a copycat of each other.”

Underwood actually recruited Young during his lone season at Oklahoma State. The Norman, Okla., native ultimately stayed home to play for former Illinois coach Lon Kruger and the Sooners before parlaying one season as the national leader in scoring and assists in 2017-18 to being the No. 5 overall draft pick of the Atlanta Hawks (via the Dallas Mavericks).

“I was very fortunate that I got to recruit Trae Young really, really hard when I was at Oklahoma State,” Underwood said. “I spent a lot of time with him. From the passing side of things, very, very similar. I’ve said it many times: Trae was the best passer I saw as a high school player. Andre Curbelo is every bit as good, if not better.”

Illinois identified Curbelo as future lead guard material early. Really early. As in not long after Underwood and his staff was hired early. The now 6-foot, 170-pound Puerto Rican point guard out of Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) was at the top of the Illini’s list, with assistant coach Orlando Antigua playing a key role.

“I don’t know the exact date — I don’t remember — but it was pretty quick,” Underwood said. “He might have been one of the first guys Orlando went to see. ... It might have been a month. It might have been a couple weeks. It wasn’t long after that we made an offer and were in his camp.

“Recruiting’s about building relationships. Building those relationships with Andre has taken a few years, and that’s why we were able to get a guy like that.”

Curbelo was named to the USA Today All-USA Preseason Boys Basketball Team last week. Underwood considers it a deserving honor for his future point guard who currently leads one of the top high school teams in the country. Curbelo averaged 16.1 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals while shooting 43 percent from three-point range last season to lead Long Island Lutheran to the New York Federation Class AA title.

“I think he is, without question, the best passing guard in the country,” Underwood said. “He’s an elite passer. An unbelievable leader. A young man that has tremendous charisma, personality. He’s always got a smile on his face. The fact that he plays in a winning program — not only in the state of New York, but they’ll be one of the top teams in the country — is a bonus from the standpoint that’s what we keep trying to add to our culture as we continue to grow that.”

Adding a point guard in the Class of 2020 was a priority for Underwood with Andres Feliz set to graduate after the 2019-20 season. Adding a point guard of Curbelo’s caliber just upped Underwood’s level of excitement.

“I never, at any point, want to be less than three primary ball handlers in our program,” Underwood said. “I just think they’re that vital. We’re very fortunate, very blessed, to get Andre because he’s, in my opinion, the best lead guard in the country.

“He’s got a feel and an instinct that he sees things so far ahead. He’s a magical ball handler. He’s got it on a string. He doesn’t have to have his head down. There’s nothing he can’t do with the ball. He’s just a guy that has an intangible that’s very rare and very unique.”

Welcome to the University of Illinois

Beat writer Scott Richey highlights all the Illini signees from a busy Wednesday:

BASEBALL

+4 These five area athletes are going Division I Preps coordinator Colin Likas caught up with these standout athletes who signed their letter of intent on Wednesday to continue their athletic careers in college:

NAME POS. COMMENT

Jack Crowder P Plainfield East RHP is No. 135 recruit in nation

Ryan Hampe C JUCO catcher started career at Illinois-Chicago

Cal Hejza IF Has played with Crowder since they were 9

Andrew Hoffmann P Teammates with Hampe at John A. Logan

Payton Hutchings P Top lefty in state had 21-strikeout perfect game

Clayton Johnson P At 6-foot-8 will be tallest player on Illini roster

Tom Jurack OF Dad, Michael, played baseball at UI (1989-94)

Connor Milton OF Local product hit .411, stole 22 bases as junior

Tucker Shalley P Like fellow seniors, a top-500 recruit in the U.S.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NAME POS. COMMENT

Andre Curbelo G Four-star guard a consensus top-70 recruit

MEN’S GOLF

NAME COMMENT

Piercen Hunt Wisconsin native currently ranked No. 22 by AJGA

MEN’S GYMNASTICS

NAME COMMENT

Will Hauke Won silver in parallel bars at 2018 Junior Olympics

Sebastian Ingersoll Chicago native was a junior national qualifier

Logan Myers Claimed parallel bar championship at 2019 Winter Cup

SOFTBALL

NAME POS. COMMENT

Jesse Damery C Hit .486 with 12 doubles, 27 RBI as a junior

Tori McQueen P Mooresville, Ind., native is a top-100 prospect

Breana Shorter IF Multi-sport athlete also ran track in high school

VOLLEYBALL

NAME POS. COMMENT

Maddie Whittington MB Finished with 247 kills, 116 blocks in senior year

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

NAME POS. COMMENT

Aaliyah McQueen G Put up 15.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg and 5.2 apg as junior

Aaliyah Nye G Averaged 17.8 points, 4.9 rebounds last year

Solape Amusan F JUCO transfer playing small role at Iowa Western