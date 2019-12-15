CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men’s basketball team’s offense ground to a halt just after the first media timeout of Saturday evening’s game against Old Dominion.
The Illini started hot in building their early nine-point lead at State Farm Center. Shots were falling. Stops were coming at the other end. All good things.
Then nothing — at all — for a full 5 1 / 2 minutes.
That Kipper Nichols broke said scoreless streak with a three-pointer was a surprise. The 6-foot-6 redshirt senior forward had missed the other seven shots he’d attempted from beyond the arc this season.
Brad Underwood maybe wasn’t surprised. Not after what he saw from Nichols during Friday’s final practice in preparation to face Old Dominion.
Nichols didn’t come close to a career night. That 31-point effort against Iowa in the 2018 Big Ten tournament is a high bar to reach.
But the Cleveland native made hustle plays, defended and chipped in eight points off the bench during Illinois’ 69-55 victory against the Monarchs in front of 13,267 spectators.
“Kipper had his best practice (Friday) that he’s had maybe since I’ve been here,” Underwood said. “He was talking. He was diving on the floor. He was taking charges. He never blew a coverage. To me, it’s not about how many points you score. It’s about how many mistakes can you stop making. We’ve got Kipper in a really comfortable place now because of his experience and understanding of what we’re doing.”
Illinois needed that type of effort from Nichols on Saturday night with Giorgi Bezhanishvili a day removed from missing practice with the flu. Underwood was mostly pleased, even though he would have liked to have seen Nichols rebound a little stronger.
“I really challenged before the game to go do that,” Underwood said. Nichols finished with just one rebound. “We need him to rebound. But he’s playing with a lot of confidence on the offensive end, which we hadn’t seen and sure didn’t see last year. He’s been very good, and we’ve got to have him continue to grow.”
Nichols views his role on this Illinois team as doing whatever it takes to put the team over the top for a win. Give his all for however long Underwood sees fit to play the 22-year-old and longest tenured member of the Illini.
“Whatever it means for us to be a good basketball team is what that is,” Nichols said in regard to how he views his role. “We’ve been showing a lot of connectedness throughout this last stretch here.
“That’s really our goal to galvanize around each other. Just focus on the defensive end and bring the effort. We understand the rest will follow. We want to focus on establishing our identity night in and night out, and the offense will come.”
Nichols has been solid in the last three games, playing more consistent minutes than the rest of the season. It’s a shift from the beginning of the year where his playing time fluctuated along with his production.
Not that Nichols’ approach ever changed.
“When he wasn’t getting a lot of time and was struggling making shots I told him, ‘Kip, you’ve got the right mindset. You play the game the right way and you are always positive. God will reward you,’” Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said. “No matter how we’re playing or how he’s playing — winning or losing — Kip has the same attitude. He’s always smiling. I’ve never, personally in the two years I’ve been here, seen Kip frown. That just shows his personality. He’s a great guy to be around. If he’s on a team, you just always want to be around him.”
Underwood sees Nichols having adopted that anything that helps Illinois win attitude. Nichols can still play a meaningful role even if it wasn’t the one he might have envisioned after ending the 2017-18 season on such a high note individually.
“It might be a little different than what he anticipated two years ago,” Underwood said. “I think that’s not in doubt, but he’s adjusted to that. He’s a terrific young man, he’s always got a smile on his face and he wants to do whatever he can to help his team win.”