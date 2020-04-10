CHAMPAIGN — The NCAA-mandated ban on in-person recruiting has been something of a throwback for Brad Underwood.
“I tell everybody it’s junior college recruiting,” the Illinois men’s basketball coach said. “I’ve got good years of experience there. You just get on the phone and build relationships over the phone. You do background checks over the phone and get as much information as you can possibly get via the digital route.”
Of course, the sheer amount of information, data and video available digitally now is a little different than when Underwood was in the junior college ranks.
His first head-coaching job came in 1988 at Dodge City (Kan.) Community College after a stint as a graduate assistant at Hardin-Simmons where his own collegiate playing career started. After 10 seasons as an assistant at Western Illinois, Underwood was back in the top role again in 2003 while at Daytona Beach (Fla.) Community College.
Underwood and the Illinois basketball staff are 100 percent digital now given the extension of the NCAA’s in-person recruiting ban through May 31.
The Illini spent the better part of two weeks following the cancelation of the 2019-20 season working on graphics, video and different points of interest they can share for players they anticipated bringing on campus this spring.
“You’re trying to get as much information to these prospects as you can digitally,” Underwood said. “You’re trying to communicate with them. We’ve got some guys in the ’21 class we’ve had on campus. We’re basically conducting what would be an official visit, (and) we’re doing that online.”
College basketball was scheduled to enter a recruiting period on Thursday with evaluation periods set for the final two weekends of April. Those have obviously been canceled and were the only evaluation periods on the calendar until June.
Instead of hitting gyms across the country for various certified recruiting events, Underwood and Co. are limited to simply watching video of potential recruits. There’s plenty of that available, but that side of socially-distanced recruiting is significantly different.
“I have to watch video multiple times because I get focused on different dynamics,” Underwood said. “It’s very challenging sometimes to understand the level of competition and what they’re doing. For me, I have a tendency to try to figure out their (basketball) IQ.
“You don’t hear how kids talk during a game and communicate. A lot of times, some of the intangible leadership things get lost on film. We can all evaluate the running and jumping and shooting on film. I really try to focus on the IQ pieces.”
The glut of available video for coaches to evaluate during the recruiting process includes one medium that Underwood doesn’t even consider.
“I hate highlight tapes,” he said. “Highlight tapes, everybody thinks those are the best things ever. They put all their made baskets and all their dunks. I just bypass those. I want to see a game.
“I want to see if you jump to the ball. I want to see if you back cut when you’re supposed to. If you get triple threat when you catch a ball and how your reads are in ball screens. Whatever it is. I have to watch those games multiple times to really make decisions on guys.”
The uncertainty of how and when coaches might be able to evaluate players in person again could change the back end of the recruiting process. Both Nike and adidas canceled their events this month, and Nike is reportedly looking to push all of its spring dates (two additional sessions in May) to June and July if possible.
“I think you’ll see kids who made campus visits — whether they were official or unofficial — I think you could see them start to commit and make decisions knowing there, in all likelihood, won’t be an AAU basketball season to go see,” Underwood said. “There’s no benefit for them not to. Some may wait until the spring and just play this out. I think you’ll see a wide gamut of different things. This is our new norm.”
Looking forward
Recruiting has changed this spring with the NCAA’s ban on in-person evaluation and visits. But it hasn’t stopped. Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY spotlights five targets on Illinois’ board in the 2021 class:
Isaiah Barnes, Oak Park-River Forest
The 6-foot-6, three-star guard has picked up a slew of high-major offers lately, including Kansas, after averaging 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Huskies.
Mac Etienne, Suffield Academy (Conn.)
Reclassification to the 2020 class reportedly isn’t off the board for the 6-10, four-star center, who put up 15 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks per game as Connecticut’s Gatorade POTY.
Luke Goode, Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead
The 6-5 guard received one of Illinois’ new virtual official visits. Goode, a four-star recruit just outside the top 100, averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 2019-20.
Rafael Pinzon, Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
Illinois maintained its presence with the Crusaders with an offer to Pinzon in February. The 6-5, three-star guard averaged 13.5 points, four rebounds and four assists over his final 12 games.
Brandon Weston, Morgan Park
Intriguing for his production alone in his first season at Morgan Park after averaging 19.2 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, the 6-5, four-star wing could also reclassify to 2020.