CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu underwent an MRI on Wednesday following the left leg injury he suffered during the final play of Tuesday's game against Michigan State. The results of the MRI revealed no structural damage.
Thanks for all your prayers #IlliniNation. The dub slipped away last night. Today, it’s back to work! Be back soon ... 🤙🏾#UnfinishedBusiness pic.twitter.com/Ybr7uonbUU— Mr WhyNotMe (@AyoDos_11) February 12, 2020
"What happened with Ayo last night is as difficult a situation as you'll see a young man go through, and a feeling where the outcome of the game goes from primary to secondary in a split second," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in a release. "We received positive news today from the MRI scan. Our medical staff will work with him around the clock on treatment and recovery. Ayo and his family have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from Illini Nation and college basketball fans everywhere."
The nature of Dosunmu's injury was not revealed. The 6-foot-5 guard slipped and fell in the closing seconds of Tuesday's 70-69 loss to the Spartans. Dosunmu's left leg buckled as he fell, and he clutched it in clear pain before he was helped off the court and directly to the locker room.