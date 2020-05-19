Good Morning, Illini Nation: National take on Curbelo and Miller Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.…

CHAMPAIGN — Andre Curbelo has spent most of the COVID-19 pandemic near one of the hottest outbreak spots in the country.

His days in New York on Long Island are at least partially spent going through his own basketball workouts and the ones sent by Illinois strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher.

Curbelo does have access to a hoop. He admits it’s not the greatest hoop or greatest court, but it allows him to have a basketball in his hands. At least a little.

Curbelo managed a small family vacation part of this past week in South Carolina. He even got in a little non-basketball related activity. Isle of Palms, S.C., is about two hours south of Myrtle Beach, but it still has plenty of golf course options to try out his lefty swing.

Not that Curbelo would totally step away from basketball. The 6-foot-1 point guard managed to find a hoop even on vacation, and got the word to his trainer, Steven Garcia, to send him some workouts.

“I told him it’s concrete, it’s not the greatest court, but just send me a couple clips — at least shooting clips,” Curbelo said. “He works out J.J. Barea, who’s a really, really good player.

PODCAST: Illini Pella Saturday Sports Talk 5-16-20 Join Steve Kelly and Loren Tate for the Illini Pella Saturday Sports Talk. Today's guests include Andre Curbelo, Tom Ackerman, Steve Beckett …

“When he got hurt, he was training with (Garcia) and he sent me a couple clips of what he was doing with J.J. It looked really good. I’m going to try and get some reps from now on.”

Curbelo is mostly just biding his time before he can make his way to Champaign. The four-star guard is one of the key parts of Illinois’ 2020 recruiting class, along with Morgan Park’s Adam Miller and Coleman Hawkins out of Prolific Prep (Calif.). Signed last November, Curbelo’s wait to get to campus could be delayed in the wake of the pandemic.

But he’ll be ready.

“I’m just trying to stay in shape and get better every day, even though it’s not with a basketball,” Curbelo said. “I’m trying to get better with my body and stuff so when I come in, I’m ready to go and I don’t have to do as much work as if I don’t work out. I’ve been grinding.”

Curbelo’s arrival in Champaign will be the culmination of the work he put in after deciding as a 13-year-old to leave his native Puerto Rico and come to the United States to pursue his basketball goals.

Stage one is complete.

He finished his senior season at Long Island Lutheran on a strong note as the leader of the one of the top teams in the country — even if the Crusaders didn’t get a crack at defending their state championship. He’s on course to finish just as strong academically, and he’s got a Division I scholarship waiting for him in Champaign.

Curbelo’s route from Puerto Rico to New York began when he was 12. He had the idea of wanting to make the jump to the U.S. to face better players, be challenged more and have more opportunities.

Getting there came down to a connection in Puerto Rico. Playing against the son of former Puerto Rican Olympian Edgar Padilla opened the door for Curbelo. Padilla himself played high school basketball in the U.S. and started three seasons at Massachusetts under John Calipari and then Bruiser Flint.

“Me and his son would play against each other a lot back home,” Curbelo said. “I would always have a great game against him. There was one time I played against his son, and my dad and Edgar were talking. They were watching the game and after the game Edgar told my dad, ‘It’s time. He has to get out of here. He has no challenge here whatsoever. He needs to go somewhere he can be challenged and be another player to improve his game to be the best.’”

The initial conversations between Curbelo’s parents and Padilla happened without the young point guard. A couple days after leading Puerto Rico to a gold medal in the 2015 FIBA Centrobasket U15 Championship, Curbelo, his parents and Padilla met at a local mall.

Padilla discussed Curbelo’s options for attending school in the U.S., who his coaches would be and the type of basketball opportunity he would have. Then it was decision time.

“At the end he was like, ‘Well, we’re in August right now and school here in Puerto Rico starts in August. If you don’t want to do this, you’ve got to tell me right now. Like right at this second because then we’ll have to find you a school here in Puerto Rico if you don’t want to make the jump,’” Curbelo said. “At first I was excited and wanted to do it, but when a grown man like that tells you you need to leave everything behind — including your family — at 13 years old, you get a little shook. I was shook by that.”

Curbelo said he needed a little time by himself to make a decision of that level of importance. He took a walk around the mall to weigh his options.

“I took the walk and then I came back and just said ‘yes,’” Curbelo said. “I knew it was going to be the best for me. I knew that’s what my parents wanted even though it was going to be hard. Obviously, at that age, you want to be with your parents and want to be with your friends and be with your entire family. I just said ‘yes’ and was excited for it.”

Four years, 90 wins at Long Island Lutheran and several other basketball successes on the national and international stages and Curbelo is counting down the days until he’s on campus and truly, officially, an Illini.

“It was a hard process, but here I am now going to college for free,” Curbelo said. “I think I’ve done a pretty good job of accomplishing my goals.”