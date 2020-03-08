Beat writer Scott Richey captured the thoughts of Illinois seniors Andres Feliz, Kipper Nichols, Samson Oladimeji and Tyler Underwood as they prepared for their final home game Sunday night at State Farm Center, with the 23rd-ranked Illini taking on No. 18 Iowa at 6 p.m. in Champaign. Our Illinois men’s basketball reporter had each of them explain, in their own words, what their basketball journey as an Illini has meant to them. Up next: Samson Oladimeji
Samson Oladimeji joined the Illinois men’s basketball team as a walk-on with the 2016-17 season underway. The Rolling Meadows native has been a key practice player since former Illini coach John Groce added him to the roster after keeping in touch during the summer after he graduated from Fremd.
What I remember the most about the walk-on process was the 10-day trial that I had. Obviously, for most hoopers, summertime is always filled with training camps and team activities, but the summer before college I didn’t have that because I wasn’t part of a formal winter team at the time. So being able to be part of a locker room again was probably the part that I appreciated the most at the time.
Oladimeji was on the Illini bench for the first time for the Nov. 13, 2016, win against Northern Kentucky — perfect timing for a front-row seat at State Farm Center for a 40-point game by Malcolm Hill. Oladimeji made his Illinois debut two days later against McKendree and had two rebounds — and a foul — in 2 minutes of action.
Oladimeji has played in 34 games in his Illinois career, including eight this season. He has six total points, 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot. But that’s not the full measure of his value to the team.
I tried to bring energy and a fight to the program everyday I had the chance. Whatever Coach (Brad) Underwood asked me to do, I tried to the best of my abilities, so I could make the guys better on a day-to-day basis.
My time at Illinois has been absolutely incredible. My older sister came here a few years ago and she said I’d enjoy myself, but I don’t think she could’ve imagined what this place would be for me. All the friends I’ve made and the experiences I’ve had are really something special, and I’ll carry them with me wherever I go. Illini Country is a one-of-a-kind place, and I’ll always think of it as my second home.
Oladimeji’s work ethic on the practice court has endeared him to his teammates and the Illinois coaching staff. He’s also brought life and levity to the program in his role. He shared some of that Friday when the Illinois senior players and managers were honored at the final Illini Rebounders luncheon of the season.
Oladimeji shouted out his support system.
My mom got me here to this point. She keeps me in check every day. Literally, three, four times a day, I’ll get that call.
And mentioned his treadmill-related incident from practice. Think face plant.
The funny story I’ve got is a lesson I learned in how not to run on a treadmill. We were in practice, and I made a mistake on the defensive end. I went over to the treadmill, and it was one of my first times on a treadmill. It was probably at like 12, 13 miles an hour. I don’t know why I assumed it would be a great idea to just jump on it.