CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood is always going to have Thomas Walkup stories from his time at Stephen F. Austin.
The drastic improvement Jeffrey Carroll made at Oklahoma State in Underwood’s lone season leading the Cowboys in Stillwater, Okla., won’t be forgotten either.
They just aren’t the only stories and examples Underwood can give on the recruiting trail anymore. Now the Illinois men’s basketball coach can tout Trent Frazier’s growth into a 1,000-point scorer and lockdown defender.
Or Ayo Dosunmu’s emergence as one of the best guards in the Big Ten.
Don’t forget Kofi Cockburn and his Big Ten Freshman of the Year honor from the 2019-20 season.
Underwood now has concrete examples for potential recruits for what their college basketball future might look like with the Illini.
A marked departure from what it was like his first season or two in Champaign.
“We were selling a vision early on, and that vision was not reality,” Underwood said. “You’re building and you’re changing, and you had to have a vision to be a part of that and believe in that. Now we can show hard facts. We can show them the success that individual players have had — at Illinois. Not just show them guys that have been successful at Oklahoma State or Stephen F. Austin.”
The 2017 recruiting class at Illinois was a mixture between what former coach John Groce and Underwood compiled.
The former secured the commitments of Frazier and Da’Monte Williams. The latter kept those two on board, while adding Mark Smith, Greg Eboigbodin, Matic Vesel and graduate transfer Mark Alstork.
Illinois’ 2018 class — Underwood’s first full group of recruits — was a step forward. Dosunmu was the top prospect in that seven-man class that was ranked 25th nationally. The next class was smaller in size, but no less meaningful at the top with Cockburn. Another step in the right direction.
Underwood and the Illini hit big in 2020. Signing five-star guard Adam Miller last week to go with four-star guard Andre Curbelo and three-star forward Coleman Hawkins made Illinois’ No. 15-ranked class fully official.
It’s the Illini’s highest-ranked class since the five-man group of Jalen Coleman-Lands, D.J. Williams, Aaron Jordan, Darius Paul and Kipper Nichols in 2015.
“We can show winning,” Underwood said about one change in how Illinois has and now can recruit. “We can show the growth of Ubben being redone and the facilities. It’s much easier to sell that. That’s a big, big piece of it. Having guys that are potential pros helps.”
That’s not all. Underwood pointed to Illinois’ style of play — both uptempo offensively and intense defensively — as a successful recruiting pitch. So is the success players like Frazier, Dosunmu and Cockburn have had as freshmen at Illinois.
“All of that is something that is helped immensely in the recruiting that we didn’t have early,” Underwood said. “The other thing to the piece, to be honest, is our locker room. We’ve got a locker room full of great guys, and other players want to be a part of that.”
How Illinois’ 2020 class came together is also an indication of how recruiting has changed in Underwood’s time in Champaign.
Before this current class, Dosunmu was the only player the Illini had signed in the early period in November.
Spring and summer became the common period for filling out the roster.
The 2020 class changed that. Curbelo and Hawkins both signed this past November, while Miller announced his commitment the day after the early period ended.
“I’ll go back to year one,” Underwood said. “Year one, when you get the job, you’re not recruiting. You’re just filling scholarships. Now it’s about relationships. Some of these relationships have been happening for years. As there’s more comfort with our staff and the prospects, there is more likely a tendency to do things earlier because you have a familiarity. As we become more familiar with kids and recruit young guys and build relationships with them and their family, there is a tendency for young people to sign in the fall or (commit) a year ahead.”
The recruiting sales job is ongoing for the Class of 2021, with four-star guard Luke Goode already committed. Several other players from that class took visits late in the 2019-20 season and experienced a packed State Farm Center. Recruits like Morgan Park’s Brandon Weston, Oak Park-River Forest’s Isaiah Barnes and St. Louis Christian Academy’s Jordan Nesbitt were on hand for an Illini win against Indiana, while Suffield (Conn.) Academy’s Mac Etienne saw the season-finale victory against Iowa.
“To see State Farm Center like that is really special,” Underwood said. “A big tribute to our staff. Those guys are doing yeoman’s work. Illinois has got a lot to sell. Now we’re doing our part by adding winning and the facility piece, and young people want to be a part of that.
“They’re guys that are potential next-level guys. When you can walk in as Ayo has as a freshman, Trent has as a freshman and Kofi has as a freshman, that’s going to be appealing to a lot of people no matter what part of the world they’re in.”