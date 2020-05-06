CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men’s basketball currently has one open scholarship for the 2020-21 season.
But the Illini could have two or three depending on the decisions made by Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn concerning the 2020 NBA Draft. They’ll have scholarships available — obviously — should they decide to return to Champaign for another season.
The uncertainty of just how many of the 13 scholarships will be available is something Illinois coach Brad Underwood said was the challenge in trying to fill out the 2020-21 roster. The Illini are in the final five for a pair of transfer guards in Chaundee Brown (Wake Forest) and Jose Perez (Gardner-Webb). Both would be sit-out transfers with one and two years of eligibility remaining, respectively.
“We’ll look for the best available,” Underwood said about filling out his 2020-21 roster. “We’re being very, very, very selective. I think there’s a chance we could have a sit-out guy. I think there’s a chance it could be at any one of a couple different positions. There’s enough data out there and information now about how transfers have worked. Grad transfers in particular with success and failures.”
Underwood and his coaching staff, limited to working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, have been able to dig deep into any potential additions to the roster. What matters most to the Illini coaches is fit.
“It’s got to be about winning,” Underwood said. “Is somebody going to step in here and average 20 a game? Probably not, but we’ll see. It’s ever changing. We’re checking the portal.”
Another avenue for roster additions could come via 2021 recruits reclassifying into the 2020 class. Illinois targets Mac Etienne, Brandon Weston and Michael Foster Jr. are all potential reclassification prospects.
Perhaps increasing the total number of reclassification candidates for the upcoming season is the NCAA waiving test score requirements — whether it be ACT or SAT — as part of the eligibility process.
That said, prospective student-athletes must still have a 2.3 GPA in the 10 NCAA-applicable core high school courses. Meeting that requirement means no standardized test score is needed.
“I would expect with the NCAA relaxing the ACT and SAT rules, I would say we’re going to see a huge group of underclassmen class up if they can,” Underwood said. “I think that will all happen here sometime fairly soon, and maybe that’s a possibility. We’re in a pretty good holding pattern, but we’re actively working every single day and, to be honest, we’re spending a ton of time on ‘21s as well.”