CHAMPAIGN — The Big Ten’s expansion to 14 schools ahead of the 2014-15 men’s basketball season didn’t do Illinois any favors when it came time for the Big Ten tournament.
Three times in the past five seasons, the Illini wound up in the bottom four of the conference and playing on Wednesday in the Big Ten tournament.
The phrase “playing on Wednesday” is, in fact, borderline pejorative. Conference tournament life is tough when you have to win five games in five days to claim the title. That’s likely the only avenue for those bottom four teams to make the NCAA tournament.
Illinois made it to Friday and the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals just once in the past five seasons, with a surprise run in 2016 as the No. 12 seed.
Friday is where this year’s Illini will start after clinching the No. 4 seed and double bye with Sunday’s 78-76 home victory against Iowa. They’ll do so with an All-Big Ten First Team selection in sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu and the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in Kofi Cockburn after the league awards were announced Monday afternoon.
“Last year to this year is completely different,” Illinois sophomore guard Alan Griffin said. “Last year we were trying to win five games and get to the (NCAA) tournament. This year we probably already have an automatic bid. We’re in a completely different situation.”
Illinois’ NCAA tournament fate isn’t at “automatic bid” status technically, but the No. 21 Illini — up two spots in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 after beating the Hawkeyes — are almost assuredly in that particular tournament field no matter how the Big Ten tournament shakes out. Illinois, after not making the NCAA tournament since 2013, is playing for seeding at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
A Big Ten tournament run could see the Illini move up a seed line — or two — from where they currently sit as a projected No. 7 seed. The double bye makes a tournament run simpler.“I know it’s important,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “You have a better chance to the tournament playing three games than you do five. That’s obvious.”
That double bye has a bit more intrinsic value, though. To the program as a whole. Especially since the first two years of the Underwood era haven’t come with much success in the Big Ten tournament.
“I think the way people perceive you,” Underwood said was different. “I think the way people look at you. I think recruiting. I think being a top four team in the best league in the country. There’s so many outside things that go with (the double bye).
“It means a lot to me because we continue to grow and improve. Now, are we where we want to be? No. We’re here to win Big Ten championships and haven’t done that yet. We have to keep growing there.”
Illinois (21-10) will play the winner of the second-round game between No. 5 Iowa (20-11) and whichever team survives Wednesday’s opening round matchup between No. 12 Minnesota (14-16) and No. 13 Northwestern (8-22). Not being in either of those situations is a far cry from where the Illini have been the past two seasons.
“The first year we were just there,” Underwood said of Illinois’ 96-87 Wednesday loss to Iowa at Madison Square Garden in New York. “Last year I thought it was really important for our program — because we had played better late — to get the feeling of winning a game in that tournament.”
Last year’s 74-69 overtime Wednesday win against Northwestern at Chicago’s United Center only got Illinois to Thursday — and an 83-62 thumping by Iowa. Nothing in the Big Ten this season has been easy, but not playing until Friday provides the Illini at least a shorter path for a shot at what would be the third Big Ten tournament title in program history.
“I told the team after (Sunday’s) game, when you get to March it is playing to exhaustion and then figuring out how to go do that again,” Underwood said. “There’s a mental component to that because if you lose, you’re done, and you’ve got the rest of the offseason to rest. In that process, you’ve got to have fun — you’ve got to enjoy the moment — but it is literally a challenge. It’s three days in a row, and you’ve got to be focused every single night or you get beat.”