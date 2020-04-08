Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Sunny skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 39F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.