They’ll be remembered because ...
the Orange Krush kept showing up in bigger and bigger numbers. That was more than evident by the long lines that started forming outside State Farm Center ahead of games late in the season just to get into the building. Homecourt advantage had slipped a bit for the Illini in the last decade. A better basketball product changed that, and the Krush led the way.
Best moment ...
No doubt, the regular season finale against Iowa was the Orange Krush at peak performance. The addition of various FatHead-style free throw distractions was a nice touch, but the signs they hoisted up behind the Hawkeyes’ bench were the perfect troll job. They weren’t over the line. Just pointed, funny and a good jab at the opposing team (and coach). Exactly how a student section should operate.
Brad Underwood says ...
“I’d say we have not only the most passionate fans, but we have the most intelligent fans. They’re so dialed in to basketball and the understanding of the game. We’re so appreciative. Our guys, at the end of the year, couldn’t wait to take the court. The Orange Krush and the last game — the signs, the noise level — it became one of the elite facilities and homecourt advantages in all of college basketball.”
What’s next ...
A successful season planted the seed for what’s to come with Illinois basketball. Winning can cure a lot of ills, and the Illini flipping from 21 losses to 21 wins in just a single season reignited the fan base. The Krush couldn’t squeeze another body in to their section by season’s end, which wasn’t always the case the past couple seasons — or even at the beginning of the year. Doing so all season long next season should be the goal.
From beat writer Scott Richey ...
The renovations to State Farm Center — especially the part where the Orange Krush seating was brought closer to the action — was a smart move. It changes the gameday dynamic. Trust me. My seat on press row is directly in front of part of the Krush section, and the occasional ringing in my ears after a game is proof of just how loud it can get in that building. The Krush are good for a laugh sometimes, too. A creative bunch.