CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men’s basketball team has a particular drill it will run during practice.
It’s two-on-two.
Anything goes.
Foul to your heart’s content.
A single objective exists for the pair on offense. Go get the ball off the glass — the rebound is the thing — and they don’t get off the court until they get a putback to fall.
“You just basically have two guys up top and two guys down low, and (a coach) throws the ball off the backboard,” Illinois freshman center Kofi Cockburn said. “We have to go get it. We can foul each other. We can do whatever we want to make sure the other guy doesn’t score.”
Illinois spent a not so insignificant amount of time early this season ranked as the No. 1 offensive rebounding team in the country. The Illini, in fact, still check in at sixth nationally in offensive rebound percentage.
It’s a key part of Illinois’ identity as a team.
A part that helped the Illini top Nebraska 71-59 on Monday night at State Farm Center. Illinois’ 19 offensive rebounds were part of a 48-35 total rebounding advantage against the Cornhuskers in the win.
That practice drill is working, with the Illini (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten) looking to carry that mentality into Thursday’s 7 p.m. game at Northwestern (6-20, 1-15).
“That’s just a physical toughness drill,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “It’s a really, really hard drill because what happens is you become exhausted in that drill in a really quick amount of time. It’s kind of hand-to-hand combat, brutal type drill from the standpoint of it’s physical. You’ve got to go until you score, and sometimes you get out there a minute-and-a-half to two minutes and you’re exhausted. If you don’t go to the offensive glass, there’s repercussions. It’s all a mindset and creating a habit.”
Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Alan Griffin had four offensive rebounds apiece Monday against Nebraska. Griffin had perhaps the most impressive with a nasty tip dunk in the second half. Cockburn ranks second in the Big Ten with 3.5 offensive rebounds per game, while Griffin is tied for 14th with two per game.
“That’s our identity,” Cockburn said.
“Coach gets on us every day in practice and every day after the games,” sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu added. “Go to the glass. At this point, it’s turned into like muscle memory. You go or get yelled at.”
Underwood quipped that failing to rebound doesn’t lead to “just get yelled at” when he heard how Dosunmu qualified it. Rebounding is simply a point of emphasis for the Illinois coaching staff — especially on the offensive end.
“I think we emphasize it as a staff in every drill we do live,” Underwood said. “We try to treat it as a pass and to go get it. We chart every missed shot in the offseason and where they go.
“It’s a knack, and it’s something that we demand that they do. I got upset with Kofi because he had one he just didn’t go get. To me, offensive rebounding is the one area you can be really, really selfish. That’s my ball, and I’m going to go get it.”
Underwood shares an interesting statistic with his big men, all of whom aspire to play at the next level. The top rebounders in the NBA are making, the last the Illini coach checked, approximately $1.7 million per rebound.
“I’m going to go rebound,” Underwood said. “That may be a year old (number), but it’s crazy. That’s the premium on rebounding, and that’s an area you can be really selfish in. We need to be great at it.”