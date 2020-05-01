Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette llinois guard Trent Frazier (1) reacts to making the 3-point basket that put him over thew 1000 point mark in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, January 18, 2020.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette llinois guard Trent Frazier (1) reacts to making the 3-point basket that put him over thew 1000 point mark in an NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Breakdown: Wesson became the centerpiece for the Chris Holtmann era and has led the Buckeyes in scoring the past two seasons. Young ultimately transferred to Wisconsin, and Jallow missed all of the 2019-20 season with an ankle injury after being a part-time starter as a freshman and sophomore.
Breakdown: The two John Groce recruits have stuck around and carved out key roles for the Illini. Meanwhile, the three players Brad Underwood added after being hired all left the program after one year for Missouri (Smith), Northeastern (Eboigbodin) and home to Slovenia (Vesel).
Breakdown: Both Tom Crean recruits, Smith and Durham, have developed into starters for Archie Miller the past two seasons. Thompson’s tenure with the Hoosiers has been hampered by multiple injuries, while Moore transferred to La Salle after the 2018-19 season.
No. 34 Purdue
Class: No. 69 Nojel Eastern, No. 174 Aaron Wheeler, No. 352 Matt Haarms, No. 374 Sasha Stefanovic, Eden Ewing
Breakdown: The 7-foot-3 Haarms (headed to BYU as a grad transfer) arguably made the biggest impact of the class, although Eastern and Stefanovic have filled key roles. Wheeler has been a role player, and Ewing lasted just six games at Purdue before transferring to Texas Southern.
Breakdown: Reuvers remains the top dog in this class, but the group made headlines for non-basketball reasons in 2019-20. King left the team in the middle of the season, and Davison was suspended for one game for a low blow to Iowa’s Connor McCaffery.
No. 43 Michigan
Class: No. 93 Jordan Poole, No. 133 Isaiah Livers, No. 201 Eli Brooks
Breakdown: Poole stayed just two seasons in Ann Arbor before declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft, where he wound up a surprise first round pick. Livers and Brooks, meanwhile, saw a significant increase in production in 2019-20 for first-year coach Juwan Howard.
No. 49 Michigan State
Class: No. 8 Jaren Jackson Jr., No. 112 Xavier Tillman Sr.
Breakdown: Size of the class, not talent, had more to do with the ranking. Jackson was one-and-done with the Spartans and became the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, while Tillman went from valuable sixth man to Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
No. 53 Maryland
Class: No. 74 Darryl Morsell, No. 87 Bruno Fernando
Breakdown: Fernando made a significant impact as a true freshman then blew up as a sophomore, averaging a double-double to turn into a second round draft pick. Morsell, meanwhile, has been a three-year starter and key role player for the Terrapins.
No. 57 Iowa
Class: No. 118 Luka Garza, No. 152 Connor McCaffery, No. 202 Jack Nunge
Breakdown: Garza’s presence alone means the Hawkeyes have out-produced their ranking with this class. Garza was a four-star recruit, but he turned into a national player of the year in 2019-20. McCaffery became a starter his past season, but Nunge’s year was cut short by an ACL tear.
Breakdown: The Scarlet Knights hit big on Baker and Johnson. Baker has been a starter — and double-digit scorer — since day one, while Johnson emerged as a starter in 2019-20 as a redshirt sophomore. Mensah lasted just one year as a JUCO transfer, and Doucoure has played sparingly in three seasons.
Breakdown: Washington was a huge get for the Gophers and Richard Pitino as a four-star point guard, but he lasted just two seasons in Minnesota before transferring closer to home at Iona. Harris didn’t even last that long. He was one-and-done with the Gophers before transferring to American.
Breakdown: Only Thorbjarnarson, who started 24 of 32 games and averaged career highs in points, rebounds, assist and steals in 2019-20, is still with the Cornhuskers. Allen transferred to North Carolina State and Akenten to Southeast Missouri State after Tim Miles was fired last March.
Breakdown: While Buttrick has played just 54 games in three seasons and only sparingly off the bench in those appearances, Wheeler and Harrar have grown into key roles for the Nittany Lions. Wheeler is a two-year starter at point guard, while Harrar is a part-time starter in the frontcourt.
No. 136 Northwestern
Class: No. 189 Anthony Gaines
Breakdown: Gaines was off to a solid start in 2019-20 before a shoulder injury sidelined him for the year after just 10 games for a team that could have used his veteran presence on the court. The 6-foot-4 guard has averaged 5.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for his career with the Wildcats.