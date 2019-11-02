WHAT HAPPENED
Can’t say Friday night’s exhibition got off to a great start, what with Illinois leading for not quite 90 seconds total in the first half. But the Kofi Cockburn-Giorgi Bezhanishvili frontcourt worked, and the Illini eventually got on track.
WHAT IT MEANS
First things first. Friday night’s game didn’t count. So even though the Illini eventually pulled away in the second half, their slow start (fed by cold shooting and too many turnovers) was at least a bit concerning.
WHAT’S NEXT
The 2019-20 season starts in earnest at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Nicholls State. After a sloppy first half against Lewis, the Illini — even with those rather lofty preseason expectations — are still a work in progress.
Handing out grades
Player of the game | Illinois center Kofi Cockburn
The Illini honestly couldn’t have asked for much more from their freshman big man in his (sort of unofficial) debut with a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double. None of the stats the 7-footer accumulated actually counted — and neither did Illinois’ victory against Division II Lewis — but they at least showed Cockburn’s potential for the coming season. Pretty sure Brad Underwood would be just fine with his newest big man averaging something even in the neighborhood of a double-double in 2019-20.
Backcourt
Lewis D+ | Illinois B+
The Illini went with their three-guard lineup against the Flyers, starting Andres Feliz alongside Trent Frazier and Ayo Dosunmu. As dangerous as that trio can be, it took some time to click in the exhibition. Frazier’s jumper was as smooth as expected from three-point range, but Dosunmu had some struggles.
Frontcourt
Lewis C- | Illinois A-
Questions still lingered whether a frontcourt pairing of Cockburn and sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili would work as well as the Illini envisioned. The high-low game between the two was about all that worked in the first half against the Flyers. Defending stretch 4s with that post lineup, though, could still be a question.
Bench
Lewis D | Illinois C
Illinois’ starters did most of the damage against the Flyers, but there were a few bright spots off the bench. Mostly from one of its newest players. After shredding the net following Thursday’s practice, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk made three second-half three-pointers, finished with 11 points and hauled in three rebounds for good measure.
Overall
Lewis C- | Illinois B-
It certainly wasn’t perfect — far from it when you consider the first half — but the Illini managed to work out some kinks in the final 20 minutes as they simply let their athletic and skill advantages go to work. A 33-point win against the Flyers was probably what it should have been.