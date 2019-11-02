Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) goes yup with a shot ahead of Lewis University forward Anthony D'Avanzo (33) in the first half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Illinois guard Andres Feliz (10) goes yup with a shot ahead of Lewis University forward Anthony D'Avanzo (33) in the first half at State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.