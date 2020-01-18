CHAMPAIGN — Trent Frazier gets a pass for not immediately remembering the first Big Ten game he played in an Illinois uniform.
After all, it did happen nearly 800 days — and 74 games — ago.
A couple hints got Frazier’s gears spinning. The game was against Northwestern, but in Rosemont instead of Evanston with Welsh-Ryan Arena in the midst of a $110 million renovation and the Wildcats displaced for a season.
“I remember that place,” Frazier said as the memory came back to him. “The ice arena. It was cold in there. That’s pretty far — three years. I remember a little bit. It was a great environment. It felt like a rivalry game.”
That Dec. 1, 2017, game against Northwestern doubled as Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s first game in the conference. Frazier might not have fared all that well that night during a 72-68 overtime loss, but his freshman season breakout started two days later.
Illinois-Northwestern games have had other coincidental significance in the past two seasons heading into Saturday’s 4 p.m. tipoff at State Farm Center — the first of two games this year between the two in-state rivals. While the Illini lost 68-66 last season in Evanston, they received a commitment from Kofi Cockburn, who’s now the leading candidate for Big Ten Freshman of the Year considering the 7-foot center has won the weekly award six times and is averaging 14.8 points and 9.5 rebounds.
Underwood also got his first Big Ten tournament game victory via a 74-69 overtime win against Northwestern in Chicago last March.
“I learn something new every day. I didn’t know all that,” Underwood said. “You know, I don’t put any more significance on any one game in a regular season. It’s Northwestern, and they’re in our state and are very well-coached. I guess I don’t look at things like that.
“I look at it from a very basic point of view. It’s our next game, and we’ve got to go and play and continue to get better. That’s an interesting side note I didn’t know. I look at Northwestern at 4 o’clock (Saturday), and we better be good.”
Frazier and fellow guard Ayo Dosunmu had differing viewpoints on what the yearly Illinois-Northwestern set of games really mean. Frazier took his cue from his coach.
“I don’t know if it’s a rivalry or not, but that’s what the people say,” Frazier said. “It’s the next game on the schedule. We’ve got to treat every game the same in our league, whether it’s Michigan State, Northwestern or Rutgers. We’ve got to play the same way every night — come out here with a fight and give it our all.”
And Dosunmu?
“They’re from Illinois, so the game is always intense,” the Chicago native said. “The game is always like a championship type of game because we’re both from Illinois and both in the Big Ten. Let’s see who’s the best.”
Figuring out which team is the best has been more of a mixed bag in the recent history of a series Illinois once dominated. Underwood is 2-2 in his career against the Wildcats, although the Illini are on a two-game winning streak after last year’s disappointing loss in Evanston.
“I remember that game,” Dosunmu said, accurately recalling an A.J. Turner three-pointer with 11 seconds to play that gave Northwestern the win after a bungled final possession for Illinois.
“I remember all the losses in my life,” Dosunmu said. “That was a tough game. I remember in that locker room it was a tough loss, but that’s long gone. We’re a whole different team with a whole different mindset.”
Frazier, who is 11 points shy of becoming the 50th Illini to score 1,000 career points at Illinois, has grown even more since his Big Ten debut against the Wildcats in Rosemont more than two years ago.
He’s matured and knows his role as a veteran on this particular Illinois team is an important one. Especially with two straight road games coming up after Saturday.
“Being that guy that can speak up and ask people if they need help,” Frazier said was part of his growth. “Being a leader and knowing guys trust in me. I think that’s a big responsibility and accomplishment, and now I just have to continue to get better.”