CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood had always intended for his team to get a break after the end of the 2019-20 season.
The Illinois men’s basketball coach just didn’t intend for that break to come so abruptly. The Illini season ended a little more than two weeks ago on March 12 — along with every other college basketball team — with the Big Ten tournament canceled and then the NCAA tournament canceled a few hours later in regards to the global health threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. So Illinois just gets a head start on its time away from basketball a little sooner than expected.
“We’ve been going since June 6,” Underwood said. “We didn’t have a break in August with the trip to Italy. Stepping away and letting the body recover and the mind heal, so to speak, will be a pretty good thing.”
That doesn’t mean Illinois basketball simply goes dark now that the season is finished and academic life has moved to an online instruction world. The break that Underwood wanted for his team gives him time to work on a plan to keep the players connected and engaged even without the benefit of organized team activities.
“We’ve got highly motivated athletes, who are going to continue to work and improve their games,” Underwood said. “We’ll sit down and monitor these situations. We’ll stay up with the university policy and how any of those things change. But a break is needed for us, and we’re going to utilize that the best way we can.”
The Illinois coaches won’t be using that time away from individual workouts and some on-court instruction to recruit.
They can’t.
That’s been put on hiatus, too. The NCAA suspended in-person on- and off-campus recruiting for all Division I sports through April 15.
It’s not just high school recruiting that will take a hit.
“I mean, we’re all in the same boat, and yet the transfer portal is filling up probably as we speak,” Underwood said. “You can’t bring those young people on campus. Everything will probably be done a little more now over the phone. You know, I don’t know. I think it’s to be determined yet if you can convince a kid to come by a phone call.”
Illinois is in a better place to handle this shift in recruiting than when Underwood got the job in March 2017. Underwood and his staff started from behind in recruiting the 2018 and 2019 classes. The Illini had caught up relationship-building wise by the 2020 class and landed Adam Miller, Andre Curbelo and Coleman Hawkins — either signed or committed — in November. That allowed for more time spent recruiting 2021 prospects and beyond.
“We’ve had a lot of — 21 kids in unofficially, some officially,” Underwood said about the players the Illini had on campus in the past four-plus months. “That’s been a very big positive, as they got to see the State Farm Center. They got to see some games, so being able to get those kids in here, we don’t know what will happen with spring recruiting. We’re still really up in the air as to what recruiting is going to look like here as we move forward.”
Underwood, though, feels good about what his staff might be able to accomplish even with grassroots leagues canceled and any in-person recruiting currently disallowed.
“Fortunately, I’ve got a great, great staff, and we are in a very, very nice position to have a majority of our recruiting needs met,” Underwood said. “We’ll stay monitoring the portal, monitoring phone calls the best we can.
“Mail-outs become probably a little bit more prominent and stuff that we can send out through graphics and other things. But we’ll stay as fluid as we can in that process.”
Future planning
A look at the 12 Illinois men’s basketball players on scholarship for the 2020-21 season, with one open scholarship right now.
NAME YEAR POS. HT. WT. HOMETOWN
Trent Frazier Sr. G 6-2 175 Wellington, Fla.
Da’Monte Williams Sr. G 6-3 210 Peoria
Giorgi Bezhanishvili Jr. F 6-9 235 Rustavi, Georgia
Ayo Dosunmu Jr. G 6-5 185 Chicago
Jacob Grandison Jr. G/F 6-6 200 Oakland
Austin Hutcherson Jr. G 6-6 175 New York
Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk So. F 6-8 235 Lommel, Belgium
Kofi Cockburn So. C 7-0 290 Kingston, Jamaica
Jermaine Hamlin So. C 6-10 235 Lincoln
Andre Curbelo Fr. G 6-1 175 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
Coleman Hawkins Fr. F 6-10 200 Sacramento, Calif.
Adam Miller Fr. G 6-2 170 Chicago