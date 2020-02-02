CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men’s basketball made it through the month of January almost completely unscathed.
A 20-point loss at Michigan State to start the new year was the only blemish. The Illini proceeded to rack up win after win — seven of them, in fact — and ended their almost perfect month with Thursday’s 59-51 home victory against Minnesota.
This year in the Big Ten simply means February is going to be even more challenging for No. 19 Illinois (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten). Starting with Sunday’s noon tip at No. 18 Iowa (15-6, 6-4), the Illini will face five straight ranked opponents, and three of them will come on the road.
Brad Underwood, of course, is taking that upcoming slate one game at a time. His usual refrain.
“It’s the best conference in the country,” the Illinois coach said of the Big Ten. “I have never in my life seen anything like this in terms of conference parity. Literally, there’s no upsets and there’s no surprises. It speaks volumes to the coaches and players and institutions for how good this league is right now.”
Illinois has staked its claim at the top of the Big Ten. The Illini’s seven straight wins mark the longest active winning streak in the conference. Doing so in a season where anything goes makes that run even more impressive.
“It’s a hard thing to do playing in such a tough league, and I knew it was a tough league before coming in here,” Illini freshman center Kofi Cockburn said. “I didn’t expect to experience this right now, but it’s a really good feeling and we take a lot of pride in it.”
Illinois not becoming complacent is something Underwood said was his responsibility. He has a message for his team now that it’s on a roll.
“Don’t get fat, and I mean that,” Underwood said. “Don’t get fat. You can’t get fat. It’s got to be every single day. It’s got to be grinding and grinding and keep finding ways to get better. That’s my job is not let them get fat and happy and listen to all you guys and listen to the students on campus and listen to packed houses. We’ve got to keep ourselves lean.”
A challenge in this type of Big Ten. The metrics back up Underwood’s assertion about the Big Ten’s place in the national pecking order. The KenPom adjusted efficiency ratings have the Big Ten ahead of both the Big 12 and Big East.
The rankings back it up, too. The Big Ten had six ranked teams in the latest AP Top 25 — Illinois and the next five teams it will face — and four other Big Ten teams were among the 19 receiving votes. Parity has, in fact, spread nationwide this season.
Five straight games against ranked opponents, of course, is only the current reality. Home games against No. 15 Maryland (7 p.m., Friday) and No. 14 Michigan State (8 p.m., Feb. 11) are up next after the trip to Iowa, and both should remain ranked in the next week-plus.
Should No. 25 Rutgers (3:30 p.m., Feb. 15) and No. 24 Penn State (5:30 p.m., Feb. 18) also stay ranked for Illinois’ mid-February swing on the east coast, it would mark the first time Illinois has played five straight ranked opponents since the 1998-99 season. That year, the Illini faced No. 15 Ohio State, No. 18 Minnesota, No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 5 Michigan State and No. 21 Purdue in consecutive games and beat just the Badgers.
Underwood pointed to breakout seasons for the likes of Rutgers, Penn State and Illinois — regulars at the bottom of the Big Ten of late — as a reason for the increased parity this season in the conference. Not having a clear cut No. 1 team, a spot Michigan State has so often claimed, is also a contributor.
“It’s just extremely balanced,” Underwood said. “We had a year very similar when I was in the Big 12 where everybody was good, but nothing like this in terms of going on the road. The venues and the fan support is astronomical every place.”
Despite facing some rather raucous road crowds, Illinois has fared better than the rest of the Big Ten away from the cozy confines of its home court. The Illini already have three road wins in conference play and picked up a fourth in a nonconference game at Grand Canyon the first week of the season. That’s already double the number of true road wins Illinois had in Underwood’s first two seasons combined and is the most since the 2013-14 Illini won six true road games.
“It means a lot,” Cockburn said about this team’s success on the road last month. “We make sure we prepare extra for road games because it’s harder. We just go out there, stick together and give it 20 percent more than we normally do.”
Senior guard Andres Feliz puts the road success by the Illini down to toughness.
“It starts in practice,” he said. “It’s more difficult to win on the road, so we prepare mentally and physically so we can go win on the road.”