CHAMPAIGN — Big Ten road wins are still at least a fairly rare commodity this season.
Teams continue to simply win less away from home. Most of them at least.
Illinois’ 74-66 win at Northwestern on Thursday night was its fifth Big Ten road win of the season. That kept the Illini on pace with league-leading Maryland, which has five of its own away from College Park.
The difference between this season and last when Illinois won just a single true road game? Call it a point of emphasis — an idea Illini coach Brad Underwood planted in his team this past spring and summer after that 12-21 campaign.
“There were the changes that had to be implemented on the defensive side,” Underwood said. “With change, we needed a reason and an explanation. That was it. Trying to prepare to win and not being out-toughed and trying to make fewer mistakes. Those are things you have to do to win on the road and win in postseason play.”
Illinois has stressed winning on the road — getting its “road kills” — for nearly a year. The result shows in the Big Ten standings.
The Illini currently own part of a four-way tie for second place in the conference. Nearly half of their 11 Big Ten wins have come away from State Farm Center, where the Illini (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten) host Indiana (18-10, 8-9) at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Those 11 conference wins are also notable. Getting to that mark Thursday against Northwestern assured Illinois will finish above .500 in Big Ten play for the first time since the 2009-10 season.
With three regular season games yet to be played, the Illini can set their sights on topping 11 conference wins for the first time since 2004-05. That team, of course, went 15-1 in league play en route to a 37-win season and national runner-up finish.
It was a different postgame atmosphere at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Thursday than a year prior. Last season’s trip to Evanston produced a 68-66 loss to Northwestern that Illinois gave away. It was part of the Illini’s 0-5 start in Big Ten play and just another loss in what turned out to be a program record number of them in 2018-19.
Now sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu didn’t shy away from how much last year’s loss to the Wildcats stung. The look on his face told the tale. Then he did, comparing it to “a big hole right through your chest” that January afternoon.
Thursday night was different. It also illustrated how far Illinois had come in just more than a year’s time.
“There’s no substitute for building,” Underwood said. “You don’t just turn around one day and you’ve got your house built. You’ve got to start with the foundation — you’ve got to dig the hole — and that’s not fun. That’s not fun. I take a tremendous amount of pride in thinking we had some hiccups, we had some speed bumps, but that locker room is incredible.
“The character in that locker room speaks volumes to the type of people they are. Not basketball players. We started with people first. You can grow when you’ve got great, great people. You know, they have to be really good basketball players, but now there’s maturity, there’s experience and there’s confidence.
“We’re still really young, and yet there’s a tremendous amount of experience present. It’s something I’m really, really proud of. Building is not easy. Illinois basketball, it’s not where it needs to be yet, but we’re climbing the mountain.”
Dosunmu agreed with Underwood that the building process that now has Illinois at least in contention at the top of the Big Ten was not easy. But it was necessary as the calendar prepares to flip to March.
“It takes grit,” Dosunmu said. “It takes commitment. It takes belief. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication. I’m proud of our guys to get to where we are now, but we have a lot more to go. That’s the crazy part about it. Staying committed and staying locked in, it’s been great.”