The fourth-ranked Illini are gearing up for what could be a busy month of March. Before the month tips off in full, sports editor MATT DANIELS offers up a guide for Illini fans on how to handle the next 30 days:
2
Rank and file
Enjoy the fact Illinois is No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25 released Monday. Then, prep for showdown with No. 2 Michigan.
3
The day after
Gloat if the Illini knock off the Wolverines. Brush it off if Juwan Howard’s team beats Illinois without Ayo Dosunmu.
5
Scouting report
Low-major and mid-major tournaments are underway. Perfect time to check out a No. 15 seed the Illini might play.
6
Beware of Liddell
Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell torched the Illini in January. Will the former N-G POY from Belleville West do it again?
7
Get your rest
Quite possibly the last Sunday of the month where the Illini aren’t playing. Go outside. Binge a show. Sleep.
9
Bracket time
You’ll enjoy filling out brackets again. First up, writing Illinois three times as the winner of the Big Ten tournament.
12
Indy, here we come
OK, not really since fans aren’t allowed at the Big Ten tournament. But the Illini should tip off in the quarterfinals.
14
Win, then move on
Celebrate a Big Ten tournament title by Illinois at 4:45 p.m. Start printing out NCAA tournament brackets at 6 p.m.
15
Marching in sync
Download all 142 episodes of ‘Inside Illini Basketball.’ Change ring tone to CBS’ intro music. Find TruTV.
18
Reading material
Devour every word of The N-G’s NCAA tournament special section.
19
Enjoy the day
Illinois could play its first NCAA tournament game in eight years. Breathe. Remember to breathe.
20
Enjoy the day, part II
Or their first-round game could tip off this day. Again, remember to breathe. It’s been a while.
21
Survive and advance
Have the Tums nearby. And stay off Twitter. For a few minutes. This second-round game will be a doozy.
22
How sweet it is
Illinois in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2005 feels good. Like Dee Brown popping his jersey good.
25
Watch 'Hoosiers'
Illinois could play a Sweet 16 game at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Get all the good mojo you can from Hickory High.
27
Hunker down
First day of the Sweet 16. No time to rest. Stay dialed in on the scouting report. Tell the family you’ll see them in April.
28
Stay locked in
Second day of the Sweet 16. Remember to do laundry next month. For now, enjoy the dulcet tones of Jim Nantz.
29
Elite moment
Elite Eight. Can’t wait. Rewatch comeback against Arizona in 2005. Avoid thinking about 2001 loss to Arizona.
31
More in store
You can’t stop singing ‘One Shining Moment.’ You practice cutting down nets. April can’t get here soon enough.