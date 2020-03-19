Fans will remember him because ...
Alan Griffin put together that breakout sophomore season that everyone — from coaches to players to fans — hopes for. His role increased significantly during the 2019-20 season, with the increase in playing time a direct result of his willingness to rebound (especially on the offensive end) and make hustle plays.
Best moment ...
Griffin epitomized the idea of “He’s on fire!” from NBA Jam in Illinois’ 74-66 win at Northwestern. The 6-foot-5 Illini guard took over Welsh-Ryan Arena, connecting on a career-high 6 of 8 three-pointers for a career-high 24 points. Plus seven rebounds and two assists for good measure.
Brad Underwood says ...
“Alan has a scorer’s mentality. Scorers find a way to chase the ball, and they find a way to get the ball in the basket. ... He is an absolute nightmare in practice for our guys to go against. They don’t like guarding Alan because they know Alan’s going to go (rebound) every single time. There’s tremendous value in that. It leads to extra opportunities.”
By the numbers ...
Illinois’ three-point shooting as a team dipped this season, just hanging on above 30 percent at 30.9. Griffin’s shooting actually improved from his freshman season, and he was the only Illini to shoot better than 40 percent (41.6) from three-point range this season.
What’s next ...
Backcourt minutes will be for the taking next season for Illinois with Andres Feliz’s graduation (unless he gets an extra year) and Ayo Dosunmu’s pro potential (unless he passes on the NBA again). Griffin’s value as a shooter that’s willing to rebound means there’s always a place for him in the rotation.
From N-G beat writer Scott Richey ...
I was hit with a “this might be a different type of year for Alan” moment during one of Illinois’ offseason practices when he came flying through the lane for a vicious putback tip dunk. That he kept making plays like that during the season locked down his place on this team.