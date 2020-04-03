Fans will remember him because ...
Hutcherson’s early August addition was one laced with intrigue. Illinois coach Brad Underwood had added transfers before. Hutcherson was different, though, given he was coming from Division III Wesleyan (Conn.). Beating out several other high-major programs to land Hutcherson, though, pointed to his potential.
Best moment ...
All of Hutcherson’s moments, like fellow sit-out transfer Jacob Grandison, came behind closed doors. The reports on Hutcherson during the season were always positive from the gains he made in the weight room working with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher to the fits he gave the Illinois regulars during practice.
Brad Underwood says ...
“I’m a sucker for the Thomas Walkups of the world that don’t have a scholarship offer and then get one and capitalize on it. Hutch is that guy. He’s that guy that had some tough, tough scenarios and some tough breaks. Yet he has persevered and he was found a way to make it.”
By the numbers ...
The Illini’s three-point shooting struggles — as in, worst-in-the-Big-Ten-level struggles — during the 2019-20 season certainly hampered them offensively. Hutcherson might be the answer to those woes. He shot 44.3 percent from beyond the arc as a freshman at Wesleyan and still shot 39.2 percent as a sophomore with an increase in attempts.
What’s next ...
The entirety of Hutcherson’s skill set meant he was going to factor into Illinois’ plans for the 2020-21 season. You can never have too many good shooters with legitimate ball-handling skills and sneaky athleticism. The unexpected transfer of Alan Griffin simply opens up an even more significant opportunity for Hutcherson in his debut season.
From beat writer Scott Richey ...
The first thought I had after Illinois added Hutcherson last summer was Duncan Robinson and his path from D-III to the Big Ten to the NBA. Hutcherson brought up Robinson even before I could when we got a chance for an in-depth conversation in early fall. The former Michigan standout’s path is one Hutcherson sees as potentially his own, and I buy it.