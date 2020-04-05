Fans will remember him because ...
He came back. Dosunmu could have turned his individually successful freshman season (less so team wise) into the beginnings of his professional basketball career. But he came back instead, upping his game and helping Illinois flip from 21 losses a year ago to 21 wins this past season.
Best moment ...
How do you even choose? Dosunmu delivered clutch play after clutch play all season long in helping turn Illinois back into a Top 25 team. So let’s go with the first one. Dosunmu’s dagger step-back three-pointer against Wisconsin snapped a 15-game losing streak to the Badgers and a 10-year skid in Madison, Wis.
Brad Underwood says ...
“I’m running out of adjectives to talk about Ayo. It’s what great players do. That last play was guarded as well as you could possibly guard it. It was a really good player making a really hard shot. We were playing for the last shot, and Ayo knocked that down and got what we needed. I’m glad he’s in our uniform and on our team.”
By the numbers ...
The eye test alone should be enough to realize that Dosunmu is an offensive weapon in transition with the way the 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard gets from one end of the court to the other with the ball in his hands. The statistics back it up. Dosunmu tied for third nationally with Alabama’s Kira Lewis, averaging 5.1 points per game in transition scoring.
What’s next ...
That’s the big question hovering over not only Dosunmu, but the Illinois basketball program as a whole. Will he parlay an All-Big Ten first-team sophomore season into taking his shot at the NBA? Or will the uncertainty of the league (and draft process) see him return to Champaign for another season again?
From beat writer Scott Richey ...
Dosunmu’s trajectory was always directed toward the NBA. I realized that watching him in high school before he even decided Illinois would be his pitstop to the pros. He might not check every box, but the way he works at his game — and how he addresses even perceived weaknesses — leave no doubt he’ll make it in the top league in the world.