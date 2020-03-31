Fans will remember him because ...
Bosmans-Verdonk’s freshman season was one of intrigue. The Belgian was a surprise addition last summer, and based on video highlights, he looked to possess all the physical traits and skills necessary for a modern power forward. A stress fracture in his leg on his arrival, paired with a foot injury during the year, however, meant a season lost.
Best moment ...
Bosmans-Verdonk played sparingly during the first three games of the season, although it was noticeable he had already carved out a small role in the rotation. The 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward got his most run against The Citadel, and he made it count with a career-high six points, four rebounds, two blocks and one assist.
Brad Underwood says ...
“He’s a proven shooter. Physically, he’s very ready to play. He’s got a physicality about him I really like. He’s proven to be a very good rebounder, and he’s an extremely high IQ guy. His passing was one of the first things that was very obvious. He knows what he’s doing when he’s got the ball in his hands.”
By the numbers ...
There’s a singular important number — and one date — to consider when looking at Bosmans-Verdonk’s freshman year. He played in just nine games, and the last was Dec. 14. Falling under the 30 percent threshold of games played and none in the second half of the season because of an injury means he qualifies for a medical redshirt.
What’s next ...
Lower leg and foot injuries can be trouble for basketball players. Especially when suffered on opposite sides of the body in the same season. Getting healthy is Bosmans-Verdonk’s priority, and he’s got the extended offseason to make it happen. A healthy Bosmans-Verdonk with a year of being immersed in the program could be a boon for the Illini next season.
From beat writer Scott Richey ...
One type of player gave Illinois fits two seasons ago. Athletic bigs with quickness and handles to exploit bigger defenders away from the basket and size and strength to take advantage of smaller ones near it. At first glance, it looks like the Illini had found their counter to that problem. BBV looks the part. Now, he just needs the chance to prove it.