Fans will remember him because ...
It took a few years, but Underwood delivered on one of the edicts he touted when he was hired in March 2017. “We’re going to win,” he said then. And that’s what the Illini did, flipping the program from 21 losses to 21 wins, a spot in the final AP Top 25 and an NCAA tournament berth (which would have happened, even if it technically didn’t).
Best moment ...
A seven-game win streak in January turned the tide. Just 9-5 after a loss at Michigan State to start the new year, the Illini simply found a way to win the rest of the month. A pair of blowouts against Purdue, but close game after close game went Illinois’ way in that run, with the other five games decided by a total of 14 points. Grit and grind was the team’s identity.
Brad Underwood says ...
“I wanted to make sure (the players) understood what they had done. They brought us back to national prominence. They brought us back to the NCAA tournament. They achieved great things. ... We were in position to win a national championship, to be quite honest. In a year there was no clear-cut favorite, we had a chance.”
By the numbers ...
The KenPom ratings are not the end-all, be-all of college basketball. But they are telling. Teams that rank higher in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency are, of course, more successful. Illinois’ drastic improvement in both (38th offensively, 35th defensively up from 83rd and 108th) was the statistical illustration of how 21 losses becomes 21 wins.
What’s next ...
Illinois didn’t get the opportunity to finish on its own terms. Not losing momentum from a successful 2019-20 season after that abrupt end is critical in this past season not being an anomaly. Constructing a successful program is about continued success, so Underwood and his staff have to find a way to bridge the uncertain gap to 2020-21.
From beat writer Scott Richey ...
Coaches can be set in their ways. Underwood clearly isn’t wired like that. He scrapped the entirety of his offensive and defensive systems, going from a spread offense and hyper-aggressive denial defense to ball screen action and the pack line. It worked. That flexibility, coupled with more recruiting wins, could yield long-term success at Illinois.