Fans will remember him because ...
Williams mostly flies under the radar in his time on the court. Until he doesn’t. Like when he makes hustle play after hustle play. Or gets in an opponents’ face to protect his teammates (looking at you Connor McCaffery). The Peoria native epitomizes the idea of “team guy” in that he’ll do whatever it takes for the team to succeed.
Best moment ...
There’s really no point in even bringing up another game beyond the home win against Minnesota. Williams finished it — for all intents and purposes by himself — thanks to three consecutive stops with a steal, a blocked shot and a defensive rebound. Gophers coach Richard Pitino might not have noticed, but plenty of other people did.
Brad Underwood says ...
“People don’t realize how strong Da’Monte is. You’re not just going to overpower him. Secondly, he’s got great, great length, so he plays bigger than his size. The other thing is he’s smart. He’s a great anticipator, he understands the scouting report and knows when opportunities are coming. All of those things play in to what makes Da’Monte really good.”
By the numbers ...
Williams made nine three-pointers in the final nine games after making just four (two apiece against Lindenwood and North Carolina A&T) in the first 22 games. His end-of-the-year run also saw him shoot 52.9 percent from beyond the arc, which only took him to 28.3 percent on the season, however, after his inconsistent start.
What’s next ...
It’s a small sample size, but Williams averaged 7.3 points in Illinois’ final three games of 2019-20. Doing that on a consistent basis is really all the Illini need from the Peoria native to go with his defensive versatility. Williams doesn’t have to score a lot for what’s been a balanced Illinois offense, but a little more on that end from him would go a long way.
From beat writer Scott Richey ...
The two disparate images I have of Williams — electric scorer at Manual to defensive stopper at Illinois — usually lead to an intriguing what-if proposition. Mostly, what if Williams hadn’t torn his ACL as a high school senior? That question aside, Williams is comfortable and thriving in his role with the Illini. Can’t ask for much more than that.