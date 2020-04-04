Fans will remember him because ...
It wasn’t necessarily a sophomore slump, but Bezhanishvili’s second year had its rough spots compared to his breakout freshman year. What didn’t change was the overwhelmingly positive way he continued to approach basketball and life in general that endeared him to the fan base from the moment he arrived on campus.
Best moment ...
In the midst of a tough Big Ten season for the 6-foot-9 forward was a two-game spell where Bezhanishvili looked like his old self. He was both productive and efficient in back-to-back wins vs. Northwestern and Purdue toward the end of January, averaging 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 64 percent overall and 60 percent from three-point range.
Brad Underwood says ...
“There’s not any entitlement in Giorgi. That’s refreshing, yet it also requires certain nurturing because there is a lot of pressure he puts on himself. You want a guy that works that hard to be rewarded. He will be. It took me five minutes of watching him to know that I wanted him on my team.”
By the numbers ...
With Bezhanishvili’s move to a more perimeter-oriented role came a pair of expected statistical improvements. While his three-point shooting was by no means a consistent threat, his 30.6 percent shooting beyond the arc was nearly double his freshman season. Also doubling were his assists per game (to 1.6 per game) — a product mostly of entry passes to Kofi Cockburn.
What’s next ...
The idea was to play Bezhanishvili and Cockburn together. On paper, a formidable frontcourt. Reality didn’t work out quite as hoped or expected. Bezhanishvili continuing to improve his jump shot — while figuring out what happened late in the year around the basket offensively — will open the door for Illinois to go big more often and not lose productivity.
From beat writer Scott Richey ...
I was reminded during Tuesday’s teleconference how unique of a human being Bezhanishvili truly is. Here’s a 21-year-old by himself and thousands of miles away from family during a global pandemic who hasn’t lost his joyful, positive outlook on life. He’s one of those athletes I’ll remember years from now and be reminded how much fun he was to cover.