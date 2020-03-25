Fans will remember him because ...
Nichols bounced back from a disappointing junior season by fully embracing his role off the bench in his final year after being a part-time starter the previous two. The forward was starting to come on stronger in the final month of the season, with a few points here, a few key rebounds there to help the Illini finish just as strong as a team.
Best moment ...
Nichols got his lone start of the season on Senior Night and easily had his best game of the year. He didn’t miss a single shot — 3 of 3 from the field and 4 of 4 at the free-throw line — and pulled down three second-half offensive rebounds to keep possessions alive. Necessary possessions in a 78-76 victory against Iowa.
Brad Underwood says ...
“I’m looking for as much productivity off the bench as I do our starting five. You want some punch. You want some value when you’re coming off the bench. Kipper’s a guy that’s had big moments and had a lot of success. He’s also a guy that’s not going to be all worked up and nervous and uptight. We feel really positive about that right now.”
By the numbers ...
Nichols’ biggest growth in his final season probably came in his defensive ability as a whole. While he blocked a lower percentage of shots this season than last, his steal percentage increased with more active hands. The sum total defensively was also better, as his defensive plus/minus of 2.7 was nearly double what he put up as a junior.
What’s next ...
Nichols will leave Illinois with a degree in advertising, and his friendly, approachable personality is a match for making a pitch. But basketball doesn’t have to end if he doesn’t want it to, with worldwide leagues providing opportunities. The Nichols that dropped 31 on Iowa in the Big Ten tournament in 2018 is still in there.
From beat writer Scott Richey ... Always quick to praise teammates following his own successes, every one-on-one I had with Nichols further illustrated both the depth of his intelligence and the introspective portion of his personality. Rarely without a smile, Nichols digging deep into his junior struggles from a mental and emotional standpoint in our chat last summer was refreshing.