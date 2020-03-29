Fans will remember him because ...
Cockburn, like Ayo Dosunmu, bought into Brad Underwood’s vision of what Illinois could be when the on-court evidence wasn’t there. Then Underwood adjusted the entirety of his defense and a good chunk of his offense because of what Cockburn represented. Those changes helped propel the Illini to a complete 180 turnaround.
Best moment ...
The Big Ten Freshman of the Year had plenty of standout moments in his inaugural season. His performance in a road win at Purdue — the Illini’s first at Mackey Arena in a dozen years — was Cockburn at his peak, though. The 7-footer led the team with a game-high 22 points and 15 rebounds for what wound up being one of 12 double-doubles on the year.
Brad Underwood says ...
“You want him to get to the level you know he’s capable of. He’s fun to work with because he just keeps wanting more. His physical tools just make it fun to work with every day. It was nice to see him be dominant at that end. ... It’s a great feeling to know you can get the ball to the front of the rim, and he’s going to make free throws or we’re going to score.”
By the numbers ...
Cockburn didn’t come close to the national leader in dunks. Dayton’s Obi Toppin holds that mark with 107, while Cockburn finished with 35 dunks. That total is still notable — mostly for the fact it’s more than Illinois had as a team last season and more than four times as many as Giorgi Bezhanishvili’s team-leading eight in 2018-19.
What’s next ...
The dynamic of the 2020-21 team could change depending on whether Ayo Dosunmu returns. If he doesn’t, even with strong guard play still expected, Cockburn might become the centerpiece of the next Illini team. Averaging a double-double isn’t out of the question, and neither is Cockburn’s potential as a future Big Ten Player of the Year.
From beat writer Scott Richey ...
I remember the first time I saw Cockburn play — the spring before his junior EYBL season. Knowing Illinois offered, my first thought was, ‘There’s nobody like this on the roster.’ The truth is there’s been nobody like him in Illinois basketball history. Did I expect him to dominate like he did that spring? No, but the Illini benefited because he did.