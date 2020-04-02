Fans will remember him because ...
Like the other Illini walk-ons, Oladimeji’s importance and impact was mostly felt on the practice court, where he gave no quarter to the Illini regulars. In game, the Rolling Meadows native was that guy at the end of the bench who was just as hyped for his teammates’ success as anything he might get to do on the court.
Best moment ...
Oladimeji’s playing time was limited in the eight games he made an appearance. His most productive stretch came in Illinois’ win against North Carolina A&T in late December where the 6-foot-4, 210-pound forward hauled in a rebound and swatted a shot in his two minutes on the court. His lone basket for the season came in the rout of Hampton.
Brad Underwood says ...
“You’re talking about an elite athlete. I say this a lot. Had Sammy been at the Southland level or a lower level, he was going to be a tremendous player. There are very few athletes, jumping wise, who can do what he does. He’s turned into a physical specimen in the weight room. He’s extremely strong.”
By the numbers ...
An advanced stats look will shed a little more light on Oladimeji’s contributions even based on the small sample size. He influenced games more defensively — particularly on the glass with a 13.9 percent defensive rebounding rate — when he got on the court, and that held true not only this season, but the past two as well.
What’s next ...
Oladimeji’s season had an even tougher end than some of his teammates given an illness kept him from playing on Senior Night against Iowa before the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments were canceled. Now that his career is complete, he’ll put his bachelor’s in community health to further use with plans to attend physician assistant school.
From beat writer Scott Richey ...
If you didn’t watch Oladimeji dunk during pregame warmups the last few years, you missed out. He was easily the most underrated athlete on the roster from a public perception standpoint (his teammates and coaches knew), and I’d make a concerted effort to catch that part of warmups in particular to watch Oladimeji throw down.