Fans will remember him because ...
Jones represents one of the better “What ifs?” of the 2019-20 Illinois basketball season. Mostly, what if he hadn’t missed the first eight games of the season while serving an eight-game suspension because of a violation of team academic policy? Does he follow a similar path to Alan Griffin during his sophomore season? Who knows?
Best moment ...
Playing time was in short supply for Jones even after he returned from his suspension, but his performance at Rutgers — even in an Illinois loss — was notable. The Illini needed Jones to step up with Ayo Dosunmu unavailable, and he put up six points and three rebounds and played solid defense.
Brad Underwood says ...
“Pretty simple. It’s about trust. That sounds cliché and it’s a short answer, but he’s playing better. He’s making less mistakes, and it’s both ends of the court. We need what he can provide. He can provide some perimeter shooting, and we need that.”
By the numbers ...
Jones’ suspension this year mirrored his suspension — at least in length — from his freshman season. When it happened, though, might have made a difference. Given he wasn’t available at the beginning of the season, Jones wound up playing in just a third of the possible minutes played as his percentage a year prior.
What’s next ...
How Jones’ remaining time at Illinois plays out is a question mark. He has many of the physical tools that coaches want in his length and athleticism on the wing, but he hasn’t been able to put them to good use on the court in games on even a semi-consistent basis yet.
From beat writer Scott Richey ...
There was no Illinois player I hyped more in the offseason than Jones. Illinois was going to need someone to replace Aaron Jordan’s minutes on the wing, and I thought it could be Jones given his physical gifts and an assertiveness (at least offensively) he has to his game. It just didn’t happen this season.