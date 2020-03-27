Fans will remember him because ...
Frazier had a challenging season at the offensive end of the court, but that didn’t lessen his value to Illinois’ bounceback season. The junior guard was statistically better defensively this season than his previous two. Drilling a buzzer-beating 70-footer before the half against Nebraska was also a pure highlight moment of the season.
Best moment ...
Illinois’ win at Purdue was one of the team’s most complete games of the season. The Illini’s defense was as stingy as ever, but this time their offense kept pace. That was thanks, in no small part, to a re-emergence of peak Frazier. He hit 5 of 7 three-pointers — giving the Boilermakers an MJ shrug after one of them — and scored a season-high 21 points.
Brad Underwood says ...
“He’s the guy that every day does exactly what it takes to win. If that meant him, his freshman year, having to get 30, he got 30. (Last season) he had help. I think the one thing Trent wants to be known for is a guy that’s a winner. I don’t think he wants to be the guy that wants to score points on a losing team.”
By the numbers ...
Frazier’s three-point shooting dip was notable, with his efficiency dropping from 40.6 percent as a sophomore to 30.9 percent in 2019-20. What’s gone the other direction in Frazier’s time at Illinois is his free-throw shooting. After shooting just 64.4 percent as a freshman, he’s hit at 75.9 percent and 85.3 percent the last two seasons, respectively.
What’s next ...
The end of the 2019-20 season saw Underwood revert to his three point guard lineup with Frazier playing alongside Andres Feliz and Ayo Dosunmu. Feliz will be gone in 2020-21. Dosunmu likely leaves, too. Frazier deferred at times as a junior, but he might have to tap back into his freshman year offensive swagger in his final season in orange and blue.
From beat writer Scott Richey ...
It’s been interesting to watch Frazier’s evolution as a player. How he approached his junior season was telling. At Big Ten media day, he made a point of focusing on the one thing that was important to him. Not scoring. Not individual stats. Winning. Then the Illini went out and did significantly more of that than they had his first two seasons.