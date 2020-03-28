Fans will remember him because ...
Griffith should be familiar to News-Gazette readers both for his standout prep career at Fisher and his role as foreign correspondent, supplying a daily diary from Italy during Illinois’ foreign tour. Basketball-wise, the former manager turned walk-on put in his work behind the scenes on the scout team as the Illini prepped for each game.
Best moment ...
Griffith played in five games during his debut sophomore season and totaled three rebounds and an assist. His first career points came this past season, as he hit 1 of 2 free throws in Illinois’ 85-57 win against The Citadel on Nov. 20. Griffith wound up with six points on the season.
Brad Underwood says ...
“If you guys don’t know how important Zach is, you can ask Kofi (Cockburn). He busts Kofi’s (butt) every single day in practice and (Giorgi Bezhanishvili’s butt) every single day. I know how hard that kid works.”
By the numbers ...
An eight-game season, shortened at the end by a stress fracture in his foot, doesn’t provide much to work with statistically for Griffith, so an advanced stats look it is. When he plays, he’s efficient, with a PER of 21.6 that trailed only Alan Griffin and Cockburn, albeit from a significantly smaller sample size.
What’s next ...
Griffith’s role won’t change in his final season with the team. The former News-Gazette first-team All-Area pick might be at a significant size disadvantage against the rest of the Illinois big men (like the six inches and 80 pounds he gives up to Cockburn), but Griffith will continue to challenge his teammates each and every day in practice.
From beat writer Scott Richey ...
I’m typically one of the first media members at State Farm Center on gameday, often arriving three hours before tipoff to get a handle on my own pregame work. Without fail, I’d spot Griffith, a kinesiology major, holed up by himself in Club 53 just down the hall from the Illinois locker room getting some homework finished before that night’s game.