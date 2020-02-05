Each week, college basketball writer Scott Richey projects his top four seeds for each region of the NCAA tournament.
WEST
1. Gonzaga
2. Dayton
3. West Virginia
4. Iowa
That West Virginia has already surpassed last year’s win total (not hard when it was a 15-21 season) can be attributed to a re-emergence of the Mountaineers as a defensive force and a pair of big men — onetime Illinois targets Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver — averaging a combined 22.2 points and 18.2 rebounds.
MIDWEST
1. Kansas
2. Louisville
3. Michigan State
4. Villanova
That the Jayhawks are going to wind up with a No. 1 seed but potentially not win the Big 12 title for a second straight year after at least a share for 14 consecutive is basically an indication of how strange this college basketball season has been. Of course, that Feb. 22 rematch with Baylor looms for Bill Self and Co.
EAST
1. San Diego State
2. Duke
3. Seton Hall
4. Auburn
Apparently the one item that can really set off Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is innocuous chants at Jeff Capel. While this year’s team might not be as flashy as last year’s, Coack K doesn’t have much else to complain about. Powerhouse freshman Vernon Carey and steady point guard Tre Jones are getting the job done.
SOUTH
1. Baylor
2. Maryland
3. Florida State
4. Arizona
The advanced metrics favor Arizona. Otherwise, the Wildcats would be looking at a much lower seed given they’re only just holding on to top four status in the Pac-12. Relying on three freshmen has created some inconsistency, but having two future first rounders in Nico Mannion and Zeke Nnaji is an advantage.