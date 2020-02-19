Each week, college basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY projects his top four seeds for each region of the NCAA tournament. This week? The seeding shuffle continues with some teams just barely holding on to top four status.
WEST
1. Gonzaga
2. Penn State
3. Kentucky
4. West Virginia
Some of the preseason discussion about Gonzaga and its potential success was built on the idea of “if Killian Tillie is healthy.” Well, the French big man has missed nine games with injuries, but the Bulldogs found an able replacement in Serbian sophomore Filip Petrusev (17.6 points and eight rebounds per game).
MIDWEST
1. Kansas
2. Dayton
3. Florida State
4. Villanova
Life in the Big East has been nearly as rough as in the Big Ten this season, and Villanova hasn’t avoided the ups and downs of a tight conference race. The Wildcats are still in position for the Big East title, though, thanks to a starting lineup that all averages double figures in scoring.
EAST
1. San Diego State
2. Duke
3. Creighton
4. Colorado
Did you know that Duke — even with its run of five-star, one-and-done talent — hasn’t won the ACC since 2010? The Blue Devils are in position to snap that streak behind freshman center Vernon Carey Jr. and sophomore guard Tre Jones. That UNC is in free fall and the ACC is down this season hasn’t hurt.
SOUTH
1. Baylor
2. Maryland
3. Louisville
4. Seton Hall
Chris Mack’s Cardinals are in a bit of a tumble. Louisville’s last two road losses — by six points at sub-.500 Georgia Tech and 15 at Clemson — have one aspect in common. Preseason All-American forward Jordan Nwora has been a non-factor with just seven points combined in those two games.