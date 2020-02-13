Each week, college basketball writer Scott Richey projects his top four seeds for each region of the NCAA tournament. This week? The NCAA has its own thoughts on the top 16 seeds. That’s nice.
WEST
1. Gonzaga
2. Maryland
3. Seton Hall
4. Michigan State
The Pirates sat at 6-4 and out of the AP Top 25 after a Dec. 14 loss at Rutgers. All Seton Hall has done since is win — a lot — and vault back up the rankings. Getting Georgian big man Sandro Mamukelashvili back after suffering a fractured right wrist in mid-December has Kevin Willard’s squad looking like a contender.
MIDWEST
1. Kansas
2. Louisville
3. Penn State
4. Colorado
Colorado has been building to this type of season for two years when coach Tad Boyle turned to a pair of freshmen in 2017-18. Now juniors, McKinley Wright IV (13.8 points, 5.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds) and Tyler Bey (13.6 points, 9.1 rebounds) have the Buffaloes sitting at the top of the Pac-12 Conference.
EAST
1. San Diego State
2. Duke
3. West Virginia
4. Auburn
Turns out a team can (probably) go undefeated and still get a rough draw as a No. 1 seed. San Diego State’s misfortune lies in Gonzaga’s continued success. All the Aztecs can do is keep winning, and with probable All-American junior point guard Malachi Flynn leading the way, the odds are high that will happen.
SOUTH
1. Baylor
2. Dayton
3. Florida State
4. Kentucky
The Flyers’ breakthrough has largely been driven by a breakout season from redshirt sophomore forward Obi Toppin and his emergence as a likely lottery pick come June’s NBA draft. Junior point guard Jalen Crutcher, though, has been just as responsible for Dayton’s rise to national prominence.