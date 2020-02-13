Seton Hall's Romaro Gill (35) blocks a shot by Villanova's Brandon Slater (3) during the second half at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Seton Hall won, 70-64. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images/TNS)Seton Hall's Romaro Gill (35) blocks a shot by Villanova's Brandon Slater (3) during the second half at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Seton Hall won, 70-64. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images/TNS)