Each week, college basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY projects his top four seeds for each region of the NCAA tournament. This week? A new No. 1 seed from the West Coast:
WEST
1. Gonzaga
2. Michigan State
3. Florida State
4. Arizona
Florida State wasn’t ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 this season and has only had that distinction once in the previous three years. All the Seminoles did in that span was win 78 games and make three NCAA tournaments, including Sweet 16 (2018-19) and Elite Eight (2017-18) finishes. They’re well on their way again.
MIDWEST
1. Kansas
2. Dayton
3. Seton Hall
4. Maryland
The Terrapins held on to this spot by turning Tuesday night’s 14-point halftime deficit at Northwestern into an 11-point win. Still, cue the frustrated Maryland fan base. So much talent in the Mark Turgeon era — including this season — and not all that much to show for it. Can the Terps turn the corner in 2020?
EAST
1. San Diego State
2. Louisville
3. West Virginia
4. Butler
Casual fans might dismiss San Diego State’s 20-0 start as the result of a soft schedule. Wins against Iowa, BYU, Creighton and Utah State partially counter that argument. So does the fact Brian Dutcher’s Aztecs rank second in the NET and ninth in KenPom. The metrics back up their play on the court.
SOUTH
1. Baylor
2. Duke
3. Villanova
4. Oregon
Much like the college basketball season as a whole, the race for National Player of the Year honors is wide open. Right in the thick of it is Duke freshman Vernon Carey. The 6-foot-10, 270-pound center is averaging 16.9 points and 8.3 rebounds, which really pop when you realize he’s playing just 24 minutes per game.