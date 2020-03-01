Each week, college basketball writer Scott Richey projects his top four seeds for each region of the NCAA tournament. This week? Kansas is the consensus No. 1 team in the country in every single poll, metric and now this bracket projection.
WEST
1. Gonzaga
2. Duke
3. Creighton
4. Ohio State
What a ride this season has been for the Buckeyes with an 11-1 start followed by six losses in seven games and then losing their freshman point guard. D.J. Carton is back on campus but still not playing. Ohio State’s rallied, though, winning seven of nine, including a big one against Big Ten-leading Maryland.
MIDWEST
1. Kansas
2. Florida State
3. Kentucky
4. Seton Hall
Kentucky heads into Saturday’s SEC rematch with Auburn on a seven-game winning streak after losing to the Tigers by nine on Feb. 1 in Auburn, Ala. Sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley has sparked that run, averaging 21.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 48.8 percent from three-point range.
EAST
1. Dayton
2. San Diego State
3. Louisville
4. Michigan State
Colorado State nearly made it two straight losses for San Diego State after the Aztecs opened the season on a 26-game winning streak. San Diego State rallied Tuesday night to avoid the loss to the Rams, but outside of potential All-American guard Malachi Flynn, the Aztecs’ offense is in struggle mode.
SOUTH
1. Baylor
2. Maryland
3. Villanova
4. BYU
The best Baylor can now hope for (most likely) is a share of the Big 12 regular season title with Kansas since both teams are favorites to win out. While the Bears might have had their Big 12 record 23-game winning streak snapped by the Jayhawks, Jared Butler and Co. are still NCAA title contenders.