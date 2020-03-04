Each week, college basketball writer Scott Richey projects his top four seeds for each region of the NCAA tournament. This week? Kansas is the consensus No. 1 team in the country in every single poll, metric and now this bracket projection.
WEST
1. Gonzaga
2. Michigan State
3. Florida State
4. Creighton
Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander was named a finalist for the Jerry West Award — given annually to the top shooting guard in the country — on Tuesday. Alexander is one of the main reasons the Bluejays have a top four seed, with the 6-foot-4 junior averaging 16.9 points and shooting 40 percent from three.
MIDWEST
1. Kansas
2. Louisville
3. Kentucky
4. BYU
Count on BYU being a tough out. The Cougars have one of the top offenses in the country and light teams up from three-point range. As in they’re the best three-point shooting team in the country. Yoeli Childs might be a force inside (with some stretch 5 in him), but he’s surrounded by shooters.
EAST
1. Dayton
2. San Diego State
3. Seton Hall
4. Ohio State
Ohio State is the basketball embodiment of the Paul Rudd “Hey, look at us” meme. Because honestly, who would have thought the Buckeyes would be back in the mix for a top four seed after their 2-6 start in Big Ten play? Not me. Ohio State might not have a “star,” but its short rotation is just solid.
SOUTH
1. Baylor
2. Duke
3. Maryland
4. Villanova
A share of the Big East regular season title is still in play for Villanova. All the Wildcats have to do is beat Seton Hall and Georgetown in their final two games and hope Creighton can take down the Pirates on Saturday. A starting five all averaging double digits — led by Saddiq Bey at 15.9 ppg — makes a difference.